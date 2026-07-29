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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change During Brewers Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Oracle Park on July 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 8-2 (on Tuesday).

Rafael Devers (who started at 1st base) finished with one hit and one strikeout.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants slides into second base after hitting a double in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park on July 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For Wednesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote:Giants 7/29 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge 1B H. Ramos LF R. Devers DH J. Hoo Lee RF W. Adames SS D. Susac C G. McCray CF C. Koss 3B L. Webb SP”

Devers has been moved to DH on Wednesday.

The 2018 World Series Champion comes into the day batting .246 with 100 hits, 22 home runs, 60 RBIs and 55 runs in 107 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for San Francisco.

Before the Giants, Devers had spent the first part of his career with the Boston Red Sox.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants wears a ‘4’ patch in honor of Lou Gehrig Day against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at American Family Field on June 02, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Giants have a talented roster led by Devers and many other veterans.

That said, they are among the worst teams in the MLB.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 45-62 record in 107 games.

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 3-7 (and they are 25-27 in 52 games at home).

Following their series with the Brewers, they will head on the road to visit the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

Brewers Right Now

GettyLuis Lara #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a two-run RBI triple against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the seventh inning at Oracle Park on July 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Brewers are at the top of the National League Central with a 67-40 record in 107 games.

They are 31-20 in 51 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change During Brewers Series

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