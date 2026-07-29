San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change During Brewers Series

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 8-2 (on Tuesday).

Rafael Devers (who started at 1st base) finished with one hit and one strikeout.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Giants 7/29 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge 1B H. Ramos LF R. Devers DH J. Hoo Lee RF W. Adames SS D. Susac C G. McCray CF C. Koss 3B L. Webb SP”

Devers has been moved to DH on Wednesday.

The 2018 World Series Champion comes into the day batting .246 with 100 hits, 22 home runs, 60 RBIs and 55 runs in 107 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for San Francisco.

Before the Giants, Devers had spent the first part of his career with the Boston Red Sox.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have a talented roster led by Devers and many other veterans.

That said, they are among the worst teams in the MLB.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 45-62 record in 107 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 3-7 (and they are 25-27 in 52 games at home).

Following their series with the Brewers, they will head on the road to visit the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are at the top of the National League Central with a 67-40 record in 107 games.

They are 31-20 in 51 games on the road.