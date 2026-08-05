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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change During Rangers Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 01: Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants during the MLB game at Chase Field on July 01, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will conclude their series with the Texas Rangers.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss on Tuesday.

That said, the two teams are tied up at 1-1.

Rafael Devers (who started at first base) finished Tuesday’s loss with one walk and one strikeout.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants after Lee’s solo home run in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 03, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

For Wednesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB:Giants 8/5 B. Eldridge 1B J. Hoo Lee RF W. Adames SS R. Devers DH O. Basabe 2B B. Kennedy 3B G. McCray CF E. Leonard LF D. Cavanaugh C C. Whisenhunt SP”

Devers (who is batting 4th) has been moved to DH for Wednesday’s game.

The 2018 World Series Champion comes into the day batting .246 with 106 hits, 23 home runs, 62 RBIs and 60 runs in 114 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Giants.

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after a home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Petco Park on August 2, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Devers had spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career playing for the Boston Red Sox.

In that span, he made three trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

GettyRafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates his fifth inning RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game One of the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park on October 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

After being mentioned in a lot of trade rumors, Devers remains on the Giants‘ roster for the second half of the season.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

GettyGrant McCray #58, Drew Gilbert #0, and Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 03, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

The Giants have a high-profile roster that is led by Devers and other veterans.

That said, they are among the worst teams in all of baseball this year.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 48-66 record in 114 games.

Following the Rangers, they will head home to host the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change During Rangers Series

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