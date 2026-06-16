San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision Before Braves Series

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs (at home).

Rafael Devers (who was the DH) finished with one hit and one walk.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 6/16 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH M. Chapman 3B R. Devers 1B J. Lee RF W. Adames SS C. Schmitt LF D. Gilbert CF D. Susac C A. Houser SP”

Devers is back at first base (and hitting 4th) on Tuesday.

The 2018 World Series Champion comes into the series batting .235 with 66 hits, nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 33 runs in 72 games.

Devers is in the middle of his second season with San Francisco.

The three-time MLB All-Star had spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career with the Boston Red Sox.

NBC Sports Boston wrote: “The Giants are reportedly looking to trade Rafael Devers one year after acquiring him in a blockbuster deal with the Red Sox. Devers is owed $211 million through 2033. The 29-year-old is hitting just .235/.293/.413 with nine homers and 33 RBI in 72 games this season for San Francisco.”

SF Giants Right Now