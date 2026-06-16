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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision Before Braves Series

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 02: Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants wears a '4' patch in honor of Lou Gehrig Day against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at American Family Field on June 02, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs (at home).

Rafael Devers (who was the DH) finished with one hit and one walk.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the second inning at Oracle Park on June 13, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For Tuesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB:Giants 6/16 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH M. Chapman 3B R. Devers 1B J. Lee RF W. Adames SS C. Schmitt LF D. Gilbert CF D. Susac C A. Houser SP”

Devers is back at first base (and hitting 4th) on Tuesday.

The 2018 World Series Champion comes into the series batting .235 with 66 hits, nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 33 runs in 72 games.

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on August 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Devers is in the middle of his second season with San Francisco.

The three-time MLB All-Star had spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career with the Boston Red Sox.

NBC Sports Boston wrote: “The Giants are reportedly looking to trade Rafael Devers one year after acquiring him in a blockbuster deal with the Red Sox. Devers is owed $211 million through 2033. The 29-year-old is hitting just .235/.293/.413 with nine homers and 33 RBI in 72 games this season for San Francisco.”

SF Giants Right Now

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants hits a two-run RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on May 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision Before Braves Series

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