San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision Before Cubs Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will play finish their series with the Chicago Cubs (at home) in California.

They are coming off a 6-1 loss on Saturday.

Rafael Devers (who started at first base) finished with two hits and one strikeout.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 6/14 M. Chapman 3B L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge 1B R. Devers DH C. Schmitt LF W. Adames SS J. Hoo Lee RF D. Susac C D. Gilbert CF L. Webb SP”

Devers has been moved to DH for Sunday’s game.

He comes into the day batting .234 with 65 hits, nine home runs, 33 RBI’s and 33 runs in 71 games.

The 2018 World Series Champion is in his second season in San Francisco.