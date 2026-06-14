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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision Before Cubs Series Finale

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 22: Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the dugout in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will play finish their series with the Chicago Cubs (at home) in California.

They are coming off a 6-1 loss on Saturday.

Rafael Devers (who started at first base) finished with two hits and one strikeout.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the second inning at Oracle Park on June 13, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB:Giants 6/14 M. Chapman 3B L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge 1B R. Devers DH C. Schmitt LF W. Adames SS J. Hoo Lee RF D. Susac C D. Gilbert CF L. Webb SP”

Devers has been moved to DH for Sunday’s game.

He comes into the day batting .234 with 65 hits, nine home runs, 33 RBI’s and 33 runs in 71 games.

The 2018 World Series Champion is in his second season in San Francisco.

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants hits a two-run RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on May 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision Before Cubs Series Finale

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