San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers News Immediately After MLB Season

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home) by a score of 5-1.

The Giants did not qualify for the 2026 MLB playoffs.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers News

The Giants finished the season without Rafael Devers, as he was placed on the injured list.

They wrote (via X) on September 13: “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • 1B/DH Rafael Devers was placed on the 60-day Injured List with a core muscle injury. • OF Scott Bandura (#91) contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento.”

After the season, the Giants have now announced an update on the 2018 World Series Champion.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Currently rehabbing in San Francisco and will continue his workouts at home next week. Will be fully ready by Spring Training.”

Before getting hurt, Devers finished the 2026 regular season batting .258 with 144 hits, 37 home runs, 98 RBIs and 88 runs in 148 games.

Looking At Devers

Devers had spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career with the Boston Red Sox.

In that span, he made three MLB All-Star Games.

The 29-year-old was traded to the Giants during the middle of the 2025 season.

The Giants wrote (via X) on June 15, 2025: “The #SFGiants and Boston Red Sox completed a trade today, with IF Rafael Devers joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Kyle Harrison, RHP Jordan Hicks, RHP Jose Bello and OF James Tibbs III”

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants had come into the year with a notable roster.

That said, they had a tough season under first-year manager Tony Vitello.

After making trades (and dealing with injuries), the Giants (65-97) finished the 2026 regular season as the fourth-place team in the National League West.