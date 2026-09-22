Ex-San Francisco Giants All-Star Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Minnesota Twins at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 5-2 win on Monday night.

Ex-SF Giants All-Star Suddenly Cut By Current Team

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, news came out that a former Giants All-Star had been designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: We have reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 15-Day IL. RHP Camilo Doval has been designated for assignment.”

Looking At Doval

Doval had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Giants before a trade to the Yankees in 2025.

During the 2023 season (when he was an All-Star), he went 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 69 games with 39 saves.

The 29-year-old was unable to have the same success with the Yankees (and Pirates).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Jeff Young: “Camilo Doval has a 3.29 ERA in 275 appearances in a Giants uniform. Since then, he has posted a 4.42 ERA in 86 appearances split between the Yankees and Pirates.”

@gggiants: “Not even kidding, the Giants should 100% bring Doval back.”

@C2Cbsbl: “I’m so serious man the Giants should look to bring Camilo Doval back Stuff is still good, this pen just needs guys with stuff, hope like hell you can put him back together this offseason”

@WarrenGreshes: “In 2023 my son and I were at the WBC. Doval was the most dominant reliever in the tourney. What a shame.”

Looking At SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-92 record in 157 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games.