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Ex-San Francisco Giants All-Star Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 23: Camilo Doval #75 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates recording a strikeout to end the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on May 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Giants defeated the Twins 4-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Minnesota Twins at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 5-2 win on Monday night.

Ex-SF Giants All-Star Suddenly Cut By Current Team

GettyCamilo Doval #75 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, news came out that a former Giants All-Star had been designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: We have reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 15-Day IL. RHP Camilo Doval has been designated for assignment.”

Looking At Doval

GettyCamilo Doval #75 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after striking out Brent Rooker #25 of the Athletics to end the top of the 10th inning at Oracle Park on May 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Doval had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Giants before a trade to the Yankees in 2025.

During the 2023 season (when he was an All-Star), he went 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 69 games with 39 saves.

The 29-year-old was unable to have the same success with the Yankees (and Pirates).

Social Media Reacts

GettyCamilo Doval #75 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after they beat the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on June 05, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying:

Jeff Young: “Camilo Doval has a 3.29 ERA in 275 appearances in a Giants uniform. Since then, he has posted a 4.42 ERA in 86 appearances split between the Yankees and Pirates.”

@gggiants: “Not even kidding, the Giants should 100% bring Doval back.”

GettyCamilo Doval #75 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches a at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

@C2Cbsbl: “I’m so serious man the Giants should look to bring Camilo Doval back Stuff is still good, this pen just needs guys with stuff, hope like hell you can put him back together this offseason”

@WarrenGreshes: “In 2023 my son and I were at the WBC. Doval was the most dominant reliever in the tourney. What a shame.”

Looking At SF Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 14, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-92 record in 157 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-San Francisco Giants All-Star Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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