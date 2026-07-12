MLB World Reacts To San Francisco Giants Drafting Intriguing Pitcher

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants played the third game of their series with the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.

They won by a score of 4-2.

MLB World Reacts To SF Giants Drafting Pitcher

Also on Saturday, the Giants selected Carson Bolemon in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

SFGProspects wrote: “With the 29th pick in the @MLBDraft , the @SFGiants have selected LHP Carson Bolemon out of Southside Christian HS (SC)”

Here’s what people were saying about Bolemon:

Alex Pavlovic: “With the pick they got in the Patrick Bailey trade, the Giants selected high school left-handed pitcher Carson Bolemon. It’s a farm system short on pitching and it seems they’re trying to load up.”

MLB Draft: “With the 29th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @SFGiants select Southside Christian (SC) left-handed pitcher Carson Bolemon, No. 24 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

@ByMMonreal: “Carson Coleman was dominant in his senior season out of the South Carolina prep scene and feels like a PERFECT pick at #29 overall for the #SFGiants. I’d assume he gets a healthy payday over slot value. He had a miniscule 0.17 ERA with 91 Ks and 13 BBs in 41.1 innings.”

@justdelossantos: “Tony Vitello said he recruited Carson Bolemon, the Giants’ 29th pick, but Bolemon committed to Wake Forest.”

Joe Doyle: “Carson Bolemon to the San Francisco Giants is my single-favorite pick of the day.”

@C2Cbsbl: “Carson Bolemon is the newest Giant Prep LHP 6’ 4” 215 lbs, great projectable frame Plus command for age 2 plus breakers (Slider and Curve) Good carry on the heater, sit 91-94, can touch 96 Absolutely love this pick”

Griffin Lamphier: “Wake Forest commit Carson Bolemon goes 29th to the Giants. It’ll take a significant amount of money to get him signed, but it’s rare for first rounders not to go.”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants came into Saturday as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 40-55 record in 95 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 21-25 in 46 games at home).