Giants’ Former First-Round Pick Sends Loud Message in 2027 Audition

The San Francisco Giants are out of contention, but one former first-round pick just gave the organization another reason to watch the final games closely. Drew Gilbert came off the bench Wednesday and hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning, lifting the Giants to a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gilbert attacked the first pitch he saw from Riley O’Brien and drove it over the center-field fence. The swing scored automatic runner Grant McCray and rescued San Francisco after another blown ninth-inning lead.

It also strengthened Gilbert’s case in an increasingly important audition. September will give the Giants another opportunity to determine whether he belongs in their 2027 outfield.

Gilbert Delivered the Swing San Francisco Needed

The Giants had carried a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth before Dylan Smith allowed St. Louis to tie the game. San Francisco could have folded after watching another late advantage disappear.

Instead, Gilbert immediately restored the lead. Reuters reported that Joel Kuhnel protected it in the bottom of the 10th, despite allowing an unearned run and issuing two walks.

The win gave San Francisco two of three games in St. Louis. McCovey Chronicles noted that it was the Giants’ first road series victory in three months.

That accomplishment will not change the season, but Gilbert’s contribution could affect how the club views him entering 2027. Heavy covered Gilbert’s initial Major League promotion in August 2025 after an encouraging Triple-A run.

He has since moved beyond the debut stage and into the more difficult process of proving he belongs in the lineup regularly. Wednesday’s homer demonstrated why the Giants remain intrigued.

One Swing Cannot Settle the 2027 Outfield

Gilbert’s opportunity during the final weeks is about more than home runs. San Francisco must evaluate whether his overall offensive approach, defense and consistency merit a regular role next season.

The homer offered an encouraging data point because Gilbert succeeded in an unusually difficult assignment. Pinch-hitting removes the benefit of earlier plate appearances, and extra innings leave little room for a mistake.

Gilbert still attacked immediately and produced the game’s defining swing. That first-pitch decision showed a young hitter prepared for a specific matchup and unwilling to let a hittable offering pass simply because he had just entered the game.

One moment cannot guarantee him an Opening Day job. The Giants have several young outfielders competing for opportunities, and the front office could still add outside help during the offseason.

Gilbert can make that decision more difficult by finishing strongly. Quality at-bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers would carry particular value because San Francisco faces its division rival six more times before the season ends.

The Giants need to learn which young players can handle meaningful situations before the games become meaningful again. Gilbert offered an answer Wednesday, and he now has the remaining schedule to show it was more than one well-timed swing.