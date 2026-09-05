Giants Announce Decision on Grandson of Franchise Legend Before Mets Game

The San Francisco Giants lost 10-6 to the New York Mets on Friday, their 84th defeat of the season and one which saw them fall to a staggering 26½ games behind the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

As they wait to put this lost season behind them, with 20 games left to get through, the Giants announced a decision before the second game of their three-game Mets series, one affecting the grandson of a San Francisco franchise legend, and nephew of another.

Peyton Bonds landed on the San Jose Giants’ 7-day injured list Friday, cutting short a professional debut that lasted all of three games.

The move leaves San Francisco’s $887,000 third-round pick out of Rutgers with just the trio of Single-A games to show for his first summer in the organization, and no announced timetable for a return.

“San Jose Giants placed OF Peyton Bonds on the 7-day injured list,” reads the Sept. 4 entry in the official MiLB.com transaction log, listing no further specifics. Under the short-term minor league list, Bonds is not eligible to come off it before Sept. 11.

The only public explanation for why he had barely played is quad soreness. An Aug. 31 report in The Mercury News tied the three-game workload to that issue, which had slowed him well before the move.

Rutgers lost him to a hamstring pull in April, ending his junior year. A scouting profile at RotoWire named soft-tissue trouble as a plausible recurring problem for a hitter carrying 230 pounds on a 6-foot-5 frame.

Peyton Bonds Brings a Giants Bloodline to Single-A

Born July 19, 2005, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Bonds arrived carrying a surname the franchise has been printing on jerseys since 1968. Grandfather Bobby Bonds hit 332 home runs, including 186 in his seven seasons with the Giants from 1968 through 1974, and made three All-Star teams. He died in 2003 at age 57, two years before Peyton Bonds was born.

Peyton Bonds’ uncle Barry Bonds owns the all-time home run record of 762 and gave San Francisco 15 of his 22 big league seasons. Father Bobby Bonds Jr. reached Triple-A in this same organization in 1997 and 1998, according to SF Standard‘s John Shea, but never got a major league at-bat.

Peyton was two years old when Barry played his final Giants season in 2007. The history reached him secondhand, through his father’s coaching.

“I’ve got my own path to create. … I’m Peyton Bonds, and I’m my own person,” he told The Mercury News.

He spent 2024 at Campbell before transferring to Rutgers, according to The Sporting News. His 2026 line there was .352/.436/.535 with six homers and 13 stolen bases in 36 games, along with a 12.7% strikeout rate. San Francisco took him 90th overall in July after MLB Pipeline slotted him 81st in the draft class, according to MLB.com, and signed him July 18 for full slot value.

What the San Francisco Giants Expect From Peyton Bonds

“We drafted him because of his ability and what we believe in him. Super strong, athletic, super high exit velocities off the bat,” senior director of amateur scouting Michael Holmes said in July, as quoted by MLB.com. Holmes said the swing can be reworked to get the ball in the air more often.

“Anytime you get a guy named Bonds, you’re crazy if you don’t get excited,” manager Tony Vitello added.

The organization now ranks Bonds its No. 22 prospect, according to MLB.com. He went 4-for-14 with two RBIs across those three San Jose games, a .286 average, and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in his home debut Aug. 25 against Visalia.

Barry Bonds’ contract as a special adviser expired last December without a new deal, leaving Peyton as the only Bonds attached to San Francisco.