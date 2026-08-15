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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change During Rockies Series

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Detroit Tigers v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout before their game against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on August 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants dropped their series opener against the Colorado Rockies, 5-2, on Friday night.

Now, ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game featuring right-hander Michael Lorenzen against Giants ace Logan Webb, San Francisco has made some notable lineup changes.

Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change

San Francisco has moved Jung Hoo Lee around the lineup all season, and he’s once again changing spots Saturday.

After sitting out Wednesday, Lee batted fifth in Friday’s series opener against Colorado. That marked another change from Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros, when he hit leadoff.

On Saturday, Lee will move into the cleanup spot and bat fourth while starting in right field.

Here’s the full Giants lineup:

Hoo Lee’s 2026 Season

Hoo Lee is in his third season with the Giants and is putting together his best season yet despite the team’s struggles.

He’s appeared in 112 games and recorded 124 hits, 57 runs, nine home runs and 46 RBIs across 427 at-bats. He’s also batting .290 with a .433 slugging percentage and a .759 OPS.

Looking at the Giants

San Francisco has endured an underwhelming season in manager Tony Vitello’s first year at the helm.

The team enters Saturday with a 50-72 record, leaving them 23.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and 14.5 games out of the Wild Card race.

The Giants sit at the bottom of the National League standings alongside the Rockies, who are just one game worse.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change During Rockies Series

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