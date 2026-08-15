San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change During Rockies Series

The San Francisco Giants dropped their series opener against the Colorado Rockies, 5-2, on Friday night.

Now, ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game featuring right-hander Michael Lorenzen against Giants ace Logan Webb, San Francisco has made some notable lineup changes.

Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change

San Francisco has moved Jung Hoo Lee around the lineup all season, and he’s once again changing spots Saturday.

After sitting out Wednesday, Lee batted fifth in Friday’s series opener against Colorado. That marked another change from Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros, when he hit leadoff.

On Saturday, Lee will move into the cleanup spot and bat fourth while starting in right field.

Here’s the full Giants lineup:

Giants 8/15 D. Gilbert CF

R. Devers DH

B. Eldridge 1B

J. Lee RF

O. Basabe 2B

D. Cavanaugh C

T. Hill LF

B. Kennedy 3B

C. Koss SS L. Webb SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 15, 2026

Hoo Lee’s 2026 Season

Hoo Lee is in his third season with the Giants and is putting together his best season yet despite the team’s struggles.

He’s appeared in 112 games and recorded 124 hits, 57 runs, nine home runs and 46 RBIs across 427 at-bats. He’s also batting .290 with a .433 slugging percentage and a .759 OPS.

Looking at the Giants

San Francisco has endured an underwhelming season in manager Tony Vitello’s first year at the helm.

The team enters Saturday with a 50-72 record, leaving them 23.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and 14.5 games out of the Wild Card race.

The Giants sit at the bottom of the National League standings alongside the Rockies, who are just one game worse.