San Francisco Giants Announce Luis Arraez Change Before Braves Series

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants will begin a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Giants won their series finale against the Cubs 5-1 on Sunday.

Second baseman Luis Arraez went 0-for-4 in the win.

San Francisco Giants Announce Luis Arraez Change

Ahead of the series opener against the Braves, the San Francisco Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Giants 6/16 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH M. Chapman 3B R. Devers 1B J. Lee RF W. Adames SS C. Schmitt LF D. Gilbert CF D. Susac C A. Houser SP”

After returning to the No. 2 position in the lineup on Sunday, the spot where Arraez has most frequently hit this season, Arraez has once again been moved to the leadoff position for the series opener.

It will mark only the sixth time Arraez has served as the leadoff hitter for the Giants this season. In that spot, Arraez has hit only .150 in 21 plate appearances.

The three-time batting champion is currently batting .319 with 88 hits, 14 doubles, six triples, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 35 runs and five stolen bases in 69 games.

Arraez signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Giants this offseason.

Giants Right Now

Despite Arraez’s contributions, the Giants have had a disappointing 2026 season as they are currently in fourth place of the National League West and have the second worst record in the National League at 29-43. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Adrian Houser will take the mound for San Francisco in the series opener. He enters Tuesday’s contest with a 2-6 record and a 5.54 ERA across 65 innings this season.

Braves Right Now

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves have also announced their starting lineup ahead of the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 6/16 D. Baldwin C M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP”

After losing their previous series to the New York Mets, the Atlanta Braves fell to 46-25. They remain at the top of the National League East, 7.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Grant Holmes will make his 14th start of the season. He enters Tuesday’s matchup with a 4-2 record and a 4.05 ERA across 66.2 innings pitched this season.