San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change During Blue Jays Series

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will finish their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park.

Most recently, the Giants lost 9-3 on Tuesday.

Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 in the loss.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

Ahead of the series finale, the San Francisco Giants announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Giants 7/8 H. Ramos LF L. Arraez 2B C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers 1B J. Hoo Lee RF W. Adames SS B. Eldridge DH D. Gilbert CF E. Haase C L. Webb SP”

After back-to-back games in the designated hitter role, Rafael Devers is back playing first base for the series finale.

In the first two games of the series, Devers went 1-for-6 with two walks. Bryce Eldrige got the start at first base in both games. Eldridge went 2-for-8 with three strikeouts and no extra-base hits in those games. Eldridge will now move to the designated hitter spot for the series finale.

Wednesday’s game will mark Devers’ 67th appearance at first base this season. He has been the team’s designated hitter in 25 games.

He has had better results while playing DH, as Devers has a .289 average in that role. Meanwhile, when playing first base Devers is batting only .232.

Overall, the three-time All-Star is batting .246 with 86 hits, 24 doubles, one triple, 18 home runs, 46 runs and 47 RBIs in 91 games.

After a slow start to the season, Devers has produced more of what was expected from him these past two months. He has a .916 OPS over the last 54 games. That mark would match his 2019 season where he set a career-high OPS.

Giants Right Now

After Tuesday’s loss, the San Francisco Giants fell to 38-53, which is fourth in the National League West. San Francisco is tied with the fewest wins in the National League. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Two-time All-Star Logan Webb will make his 16th start of the season for the Giants. He enters Tuesday’s game with a 5-6 record and a 3.66 ERA in 93.1 innings this season.

Blue Jays Right Now

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have also announced their starting lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 7/8 E. Clement 2B N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G.Springer DH D. Varsho CF K. Okamoto 3B A. Kirk C J. Clase LFA. Giménez S D. Cease SP”

At 43-49, the Toronto Blue Jays are in third place of the American League East. They have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.