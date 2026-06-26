San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision Before Braves Series

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will begin a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park.

Most recently, the Giants lost the series finale against the Athletics 9-6 on Thursday.

Rafael Devers went 0-for-4 while serving as the team’s designated hitter in the loss.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision

Ahead of the series opener, the San Francisco Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Alex Pavlovic posted on X: “Giants tonight: Arraez 2B, Eldridge DH, Schmitt LF, Devers 1B, Lee CF, Adames SS, Chapman 3B, Cavanaugh C, Bericoto RF. McDonald RHP”

After back-to-back appearances as the team’s designated hitter, Rafael Devers will handle duties at first base in the team’s opener against the Braves. It will mark his 59th appearance at first base this season, as he has alternated between the DH role and 1B.

As a designated hitter, Devers is batting .288 this season. Meanwhile, his numbers have decreased when he’s played first base as he’s batting .217 in 246 plate appearances.

Overall, the three-time All-Star is batting .235 with 73 hits, 23 doubles, one triple, 36 runs, 38 RBIs and 12 home runs in 80 games.

As a member of the Red Sox, Devers hit .279 across nine years. However, since joining the Giants, Devers is hitting .236 in 170 games.

Giants Right Now

Despite the loss on Thursday, the San Francisco Giants won the series against the Athletics as they won the first two games. Following the series, the Giants improved to 33-47, which is the second-worst record in the National League. San Francisco has gone 5-5 over the last 10 games.

Right-hander Trevor McDonald will make his 10th start of the season. He enters Friday’s matchup with a 2-5 record and a 4.93 ERA in 45.2 innings this season. McDonald allowed three runs across three innings in his last outing.

Braves Right Now

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 6/26 M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Baldwin C A. Riley 3B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS R. López SP”

The Atlanta Braves are fresh off being swept by the San Diego Padres. As a result, they fell to 48-31. However, they remain in first place of the National League East, with a four game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.