Giants’ Bo Davidson Makes History Not Done In 95 Years

There’s at least one upside to the fact that this has been a lost season for the San Francisco Giants.

Promising prospect Bo Davidson has been given a chance to debut in the major leagues, and that can create some positive hype about the future — especially when Davidson has the kind of debut that he did on Monday night.

He made layers of history, right from the moment that he got a hit in his very first MLB at bat.

Let’s break it down.

Bo Davidson’s Debut History

Davidson went 1-for-4 with a steal and a run scored in his MLB debut for the Giants on Monday night at home against the Minnesota Twins.

Each piece of that added to the achievement.

MLB.com’s Sarah Langs shared a three-prong bit of Davidson history on X:

Davidson is the second Giants player with a stolen base in his MLB debut since the team moved to San Francisco. Rich Murray also did it in 1980.

Davidson becomes the first Giants player with both a stolen base and a hit in his MLB debut since Red Tramback did it in 1940.

And when you make the stat line a hit, a steal and a run scored in a debut, the Giants have to go back to 1931 when Johnny Vergez did it to find the last time it happened.

Bo Davidson collects his first hit in his first MLB at-bat and his family is loving it! pic.twitter.com/ATxhAWWPJY — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2026

Add in the fact that the awesome video above shows an incredibly happy family, and it was just a special night all around for Davidson.

Bo Davidson Bio Blast

Bo Davidson is an incredible story.

The native of Charlotte, North Carolina was never drafted into professional baseball. He played at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and apparently impressed the right person enough to get a chance in the Giants’ system.

Even then, he wasn’t expected to be a top-notch prospect or anything, but by the start of this season, Baseball America ranked him in its top-100.

That’s because in 2025 across two levels, Davidson hit .281 with 18 home runs and 19 steals while also walking 68 times. It’s the right kind of skillset.

This season, Davidson began the year at Double-A and hit .277 with 19 homers, 14 steals and an .861 OPS.

He was then promoted to Triple-A where he hit .309 with 10 homers, six steals and a .923 OPS.

That earned Davidson the call to the major leagues, and so far, so good. The Giants will hope he keeps proving he belongs in the last week of the season to set up a bright future.