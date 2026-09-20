Giants’ Duane Kuiper Makes Heartbreaking Announcement

Duine Kuiper is beloved by fans of the San Francisco Giants.

The legendary broadcaster is well respected and appreciated for all the memorable moments and special calls he’s been a part of through the years.

Announcers, at their best, are able to feel like they’re there with local fans watching or listening to the game, and Kuiper has certainly done that with his partner, Mike Krukow.

On Sunday, though, Kuiper had to make a heartbreaking announcement.

Duane Kuiper Announcement

Kuiper announced that he was recently diagnosed with throat cancer.

He did have cancer five years ago, but this is unreleated.

This was Kuiper’s full statement put out by the Giants:

“I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer and began treatment last week with my doctors at Stanford Medicine. This cancer is unrelated to the one I experienced five years ago, and I’m optimistic that it will be successfully treated. I’ll miss the broadcasts tomorrow and Wednesday as I continue treatment, but I’m looking forward to returning Tuesday and this weekend to celebrate my partner, Mike Krukow, and his remarkable career as he calls his final game before retirement. I’m incredibly grateful for the care I’m receiving and for the tremendous support, from my family, the Giants organization, my broadcast partners and so many others.”

Duane Kuiper Bio Blast

Kuiper was first a beloved player. He spent seven seasons with the Cleveland Indians, then played the last four seasons of his MLB career with the Giants.

He finished his career with 917 hits — and famously, just one of those was a home run.

He went 1,381 at bats in his MLB career before hitting a home run against Chicago White Sox pitcher Steve Stone.

Kuiper began hosting a radio show in San Francisco while still playing, and he started broadcasting full-time for the Giants when he retired.

He spent one season away with the Colorado Rockies, but he has spent the rest of his time on the microphone with the Giants.

His partnership now with former Giants pitcher Mike Krukow has been an adored one by fans in the Bay Area.

Krukow is retiring, and Kuiper has a battle on his hands, but they’ll remain loved by Giants fans everywhere no matter what.