Giants Make Decision on Potential Jung Hoo Lee Trade: Report

The San Francisco Giants are expected to be sellers ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

That said, which players they are willing to move remains the bigger question, and trade interest has centered around outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, who is in his third season with the organization.

Are Giants Shopping Jung Hoo Lee?

In his latest trade intel published by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Sunday, the Giants have informed teams that Hoo Lee is unavailable in trade talks but are willing to listen on Heliot Ramos.

“The San Francisco Giants are telling teams that right fielder Jung Hoo Lee is staying, but they will move left fielder Heliot Ramos,” Nightengale reported.

Trade deadline updates, per @BNightengale: • Giants are telling teams that Jung Hoo Lee is unavailable, but they will trade Heliot Ramos

• Mets are “desperate to dump” Luis Robert

• Rival teams believe Twins will trade Ryan Jeffers, with Yankees the leading candidate

• White… — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 26, 2026

Hoo Lee’s 2026 Season

Hoo Lee has been one of the purest hitters in the game this season, currently batting .302 across 96 games and 384 plate appearances.

He has recorded 51 runs, 109 hits, six home runs, and 37 RBIs while slugging .435 and maintaining a .771 OPS.

Lee’s defense has also drawn plenty of praise, including Saturday night when Giants manager Tony Vitello called for him to win a Gold Glove.

“He’s been phenomenal in right field,” Vitello said. “Think back on how many of the big catches he made [swung] the game one way or the other.”

Giants Right Now

At the moment, the Giants don’t have much to play for unless they can quickly turn things around, as they enter their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels with a 44-60 record despite winning two straight games.

They sit fourth in the NL West and are essentially out of the division race, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by 22.5 games. In the Wild Card race, San Francisco sits 10.5 games back.