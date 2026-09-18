Giants Predicted To Part Ways With $20.5 Million Hitter

The San Francisco Giants have made a bunch of questionable roster moves in recent years.

Some of them are easier to get out of than others, but Harrison Bader is one that it certainly seems like the Giants could try to move on from.

An offseason roster crunch is coming in San Francisco, in part because of the double-digit players they currently have on the 60-day injured list that have to come off it when the season ends.

Bader isn’t there. He’s suspended by the team for a scooter incident.

But as far as the roster goes, it’s a similar consideration. They’ll have to decide if he can be back on the 40-man roster, or if he should end up elsewhere.

Given how this season has gone, one outcome seems more likely than the other.

Why Giants Would Dismiss Harrison Bader

Jon Becker of Fangraphs acknowledges in a new article that it’s not a sure thing the Giants get rid of Bader.

He doesn’t see a way they head into next season relying on him heavily, though.

“The most puzzling situation here is Bader, whom the Giants signed to a two-year, $20.5 million contract this past offseason,” Becker writes. “While it’s smaller scale than the contracts of (Willy) Adames and (Matt) Chapman, which have been a mixed bag so far, the Bader deal is probably the single biggest disaster of Posey’s tenure.”

Even before the suspension, Bader was dealing with injuries, and he wasn’t playing well when he was able to get onto the field.

“He’s gotten into just 30 games this year, been placed on the IL twice, and the Giants are currently suspending payment to the 32-year-old following a scooter accident, which he suffered while already on the injured list, that ruled out a 2026 return,” Becker writes. “When able to play, he’s been 51% worse than league average by wRC+ and merely scratch in center field by FRV. Whether the Giants have to pay Bader or not, it’s hard to envision a significant role for him on the roster in 2027, the final year of his contract, especially with the emergences of Schmitt, Gilbert, Cox, and Hill.”

Giants’ Outfield Optimism

A few of those names mentioned by Becker make the Bader situation feel slightly less bad.

Drew Gilbert, Jonah Cox and Turner Hill all look like keepers in the outfield for the Giants, with some potential for positional versatility, as well.

The Giants probably won’t miss Bader one bit if they do indeed get rid of him. At this point, it could simply be about the means of his departure. Would anyone trade for him? It’s hard to think so, but San Francisco will surely explore some options because Bader on the roster next season doesn’t seem that logical.