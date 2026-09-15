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Giants’ Rafael Devers Dunked on Injury Trend

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Rafael Devers touches home plate for the Giants.
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on September 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

If you had just watched Rafael Devers swing his baseball bat for the first half of September, you would’ve never known he was injured.

He was on an absolute red-hot tear, the kind that makes the San Francisco Giants look smart for having traded for him last season from the Boston Red Sox.

Devers’ bat was never really in question, and it’s clear he’s still one of the planet’s best hitters.

It’s even more impressive when you learn that Devers was hurting the whole time.

Rafael Devers Injury

The Giants placed Devers on the 60-day injured list on Sept. 13 with a core muscle injury.

San Francisco noted that Devers had dealt with the injury for much of the season and simply wanted to keep playing.

That makes Devers’ red-hot finish even more extraordinary.

In his last 18 games of the season, Devers blasted 11 home runs and had a 1.403 OPS.

The dude’s core was injured — and the core is quite important to hitting — and he just kept slugging anyway.

Players aren’t supposed to be on fire right before they get shut down for the season, but Devers couldn’t have been much hotter:

Rafael Devers Shows True Colors

The other piece of this Devers news that feels so notable is that it flies in the face of many of the beliefs about him that have emerged in the last year-plus.

Yeah, he did make it difficult on the Red Sox once they got Alex Bregman to play third base. It’s probably not a situation that was handled perfectly by everyone, but it also colored an impression of Devers as a guy who is a tough fit for a roster.

The reality has always seemed since Devers arrived as a baby-faced slugger that he just wanted to hit, hit and hit some more — and that’s something he does better than almost anyone on the planet.

The Giants’ season was long since a goner. Devers could’ve shut it down whenever. He chose to keep playing, and keep shining, not because anything was on the line but because he wanted to play well for himself and his teammates and the fans.

Devers’ contract means he has a long future still to come in San Francisco. This stretch suggests he’s up for the challenge of whatever comes next with this franchise.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Giants’ Rafael Devers Dunked on Injury Trend

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