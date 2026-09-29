Hi, Subscriber

Giants Reveal Plans for Harrison Bader After Suspension

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Harrison Bader
Getty
San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello says that Harrison Bader's foot injury has a chance of being delayed after the outfielder suffered a setback in a scooter crash over the weekend.

Harrison Bader was supposed to be a big pickup for the San Francisco Giants.

Instead, his 2026 season was a nightmare that included a brutal suspension, and the year wasn’t really any better for the Giants in general.

That sets up a lot of questions about Bader, because he’s still got a contract. The Giants have to decide what they’re going to do with him.

Buster Posey had his season-ending press conference on Tuesday, and one of the topics that he spoke about was Bader.

Buster Posey on Harrison Bader Plans

This is what Posey said about Bader when asked on Tuesday:

“Everybody, including Harrison, is disappointed about how this thing unfolded. Right now he’s under contract for next season.”

That last line says a lot but also doesn’t say much. It’s basically Posey saying that he’s not going to provide more insight at the moment.

With a potential lockout pending, too, it could be a while until the Giants have a real conclusion on Bader.

Harrison Bader’s Bad Season, Suspension

Jon Becker of Fangraphs acknowledged in a recent article that the Giants could decide to get rid of Bader.

Even if they don’t, he doesn’t see a way they head into next season relying on him heavily.

“The most puzzling situation here is Bader, whom the Giants signed to a two-year, $20.5 million contract this past offseason,” Becker writes. “While it’s smaller scale than the contracts of (Willy) Adames and (Matt) Chapman, which have been a mixed bag so far, the Bader deal is probably the single biggest disaster of Posey’s tenure.”

Even before the suspension, Bader was dealing with injuries, and he wasn’t playing well when he was able to get onto the field.

“He’s gotten into just 30 games this year, been placed on the IL twice, and the Giants are currently suspending payment to the 32-year-old following a scooter accident, which he suffered while already on the injured list, that ruled out a 2026 return,” Becker writes. “When able to play, he’s been 51% worse than league average by wRC+ and merely scratch in center field by FRV. Whether the Giants have to pay Bader or not, it’s hard to envision a significant role for him on the roster in 2027, the final year of his contract, especially with the emergences of Schmitt, Gilbert, Cox, and Hill.”

The Giants do have some promising young players who can slot into the outfield — Drew Gilbert, Jonah Cox and Turner Hill.

With them in the fold, Bader becomes less important no matter what the Giants decide to do with him going forward.

It’s definitely not a signing that worked out for San Francisco.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Giants Reveal Plans for Harrison Bader After Suspension

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x