Giants Send $22 Million Starter to Bullpen Amid Struggles

The San Francisco Giants have had a mediocre pitching staff this year, resulting in a 4.49 team ERA through 76 games.

While Logan Webb has been his usual self lately, lowering his ERA to 3.46, the rest of the rotation has been middling at best. One of those starters has been moved to a different role.

According to Evan Webeck of the California Post, starter Adrian Houser has been transferred to the bullpen.

Houser had a 5.73 ERA through 14 starts, the second-highest of his career.

He expressed his disappointment over the role change.

What Does This Mean for San Francisco Giants Pitcher Adrian Houser?

While it appears Giants manager Tony Vitello’s decision is final, that doesn’t mean Houser is happy about it.

“I’m not going to be happy about it, but I understand,” Houser said. “I signed here to be a starter. I didn’t sign here to be in the bullpen. So I’m gonna do everything I can to get back in the rotation.”

The Houston Astros drafted Houser in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of high school.

The Astros traded Houser, Josh Hader and others to the Milwaukee Brewers for Mike Fiers and Carlos Gómez.

He would make his debut with the Brewers in 2015 but would pitch sparingly until 2019. That year, Houser pitched to a 3.72 ERA in 111.1 innings.

He would spend seven seasons in total with Milwaukee, pitching to an even 4.00 ERA in 129 games.

The Brewers would trade Houser to the New York Mets, where he would spend the 2024 season, struggling to a 5.84 ERA. This led to the Chicago White Sox buying low on Houser in 2025.

That strategy would pay off for the White Sox, as Houser would pitch to a career-low 2.10 ERA in 11 games (68.2 innings). At the 2025 Trade Deadline, Chicago traded Houser to the Tampa Bay Rays, where he would have a 4.79 ERA in 10 games.

Despite this, San Francisco signed Houser to a two-year, $22 million contract with a 2028 team option.

That has not worked out well thus far for the Giants, and it will now result in a bullpen stint for Houser.

How Is the Rest of the Pitching Staff Faring, And How Will it Affect Houser?

A mediocre rotation has unfortunately been one of the Giants’ best features this season, as the offense has been completely anemic. This has led to San Francisco’s poor start.

As mentioned, Webb has been the only great starter in the rotation. However, Landon Roupp and Robbie Ray have been serviceable.

With Tyler Mahle nearing a return from the 15-day injured list, Houser was the odd man out of the rotation. Rookie Trevor McDonald will likely continue to be in a starting role.

Houser is no stranger to coming out of the bullpen. Houser has come out of the bullpen 48 times in his MLB career, with most of that coming with the Brewers.

While it won’t be easy for Houser from a mental standpoint, if he wants a chance to regain his starting role, he will have to take it in stride.

After all, this could have a major impact on his career outlook.