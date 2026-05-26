Giants Still Owe Shortstop $140 Million Amid Defensive Struggles

The San Francisco Giants held a 2-1 lead going into the 5th inning of Monday, May 26 game against division rival Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks scored 3 runs in the top of the 5th inning to take a 4-2 lead, and the Giants never mounted a comeback.

An error by Giants starting shortstop Willy Adames started the Arizona rally. Left fielder Tommy Troy hit a routine ground ball to Adames. The shortstop overthrew his first baseman. The ball went out of play, resulting in Troy standing on second base with no outs.

The Diamondbacks took advantage of the error, scored 3 runs in the inning and beat the Giants 6-2 in the series opener.

For Adames, it was his 9th error on the season, which leads all MLB shortstops in errors.

Giants Still Owe Willy Adames $140 Million

San Francisco signed Willy Adames to a franchise-record 7-year, $182 million contract in 2024. This was the largest contract in the Giants’ history, surpassing Buster Posey’s $167 million deal in 2013.

The Giants will owe the 30-year-old shortstop $28 million per year for the next five seasons, according to Spotrac.

Despite a slow start in his first year with the team, Adames tallied 30 home runs and 87 RBIs. He was the first Giant to reach the 30-homerun mark in a single season since Barry Bonds did so in 2004.

Adames Off To Slow Start

The Giants’ starting shortstop has an MLB-high 9 errors at the position. Adames, who is known to get off to a slow start both defensively and offensively, is still a part of San Francisco’s everyday lineup.

He is currently posting a slash line of .235 / .276 / .390 for a .665 OPS, which are all below his career averages. He also has 6 home runs and 17 RBIs in 53 games.

But if the Giants want to improve on their 22-32 record, Adames will have to be a key part of the turnaround.

What’s Next For the Giants

After losing the series opener, the Giants will face the Diamondbacks two more times at home. San Francisco will then go on a 10-game road trip. The team will make stops against the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.

The Giants are currently 22-32 and are 12 games back of the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and 7.5 games back of the third NL wild card spot.