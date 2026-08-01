Giants Suspending Payment to Harrison Bader

The San Francisco Giants have suspended payment to center fielder Harrison Bader following his recent scooter accident.

Bader was involved in a scooter accident on July 26. The veteran center fielder was already dealing with an injury from plantar fasciitis that had him on the injured list, but with the news of the scooter accident, Bader will not be returning to the field for the Giants this season.

Harrison Bader’s Pay Suspended

Speaking to reporters, Giants GM Buster Posey confirmed that Bader’s payment will be suspended until he can return to play for the team.

“The Giants are suspending payment to Harrison Bader and continue to investigate his scooter accident. Buster Posey: ‘Over the weekend, Harrison Bader was involved in an accident that has delayed Harrison’s prior treatment timeline for plantar fasciitis and, unfortunately, his return to the field. We are still investigating the circumstances of the accident, but will be suspending payment to Harrison until he is able to resume performing services for the Club,'” Posey said.

Details of Harrison Bader’s Scooter Accident

The details of Bader’s scooter accident are still emerging, but so far, this is what we know about the situation:

“Sources have told SFist that the scooter crash actually occurred in the Cow Hollow area around closing time at the bars, around 1:50 am on Sunday, July 26, in the vicinity of Balboa Cafe at Greenwich and Fillmore streets. According to a witness, Bader‘s scooter crashed into the back of a San Francisco Fire Department fire engine (SFFD Station 16 is on that block), the wheel of which then rolled over his foot, causing major injury,” wrote Dave Tobener of SF Gate.

Bader played in 30 games for the Giants this season, hitting 5 home runs with 14 RBIs with a medicore battle line of .170/.198/.358 for a .557 OPS and a 57 OPS+, indicating that his bat was 43% below league average this year.

Bader is playing in the first season of a two-year, $20.5 million free agent contract that he signed with the Giants this past offseason. Right now, the club won’t be paying any more of this year’s salary while they investigate the accident.