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Giants’ Tugboat Wilkinson Achieves Career 1st

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Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson pitches for the Giants on Sept. 9 against the Cardinals.
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Matt Wilkinson #71 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Oracle Park on September 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tugboat Wilkinson is always going to be a fan favorite for as long as he’s a member of the San Francisco Giants. That’s how life works when your nickname is Tugboat.

But whether or not Matt Wilkinson (that’s his real name) can be a long-term MLB player will depend on if he can get outs when he steps on a big league mound.

On Wednesday afternoon in the Bay Area, Wilkinson got outs.

And with those outs came a special milestone for the big lefty.

Matt ‘Tugboat’ Wilkinson Earns Victory

The Giants made a ferocious comeback to defeat the Cardinals on Wednesday, and because of that, Wilkinson earned his first MLB win.

Wilkinson entered the game to pitch the top of the seventh with the Giants trailing the Cardinals 6-1. It looked like mop-up duty.

Turns out, Wilkinson was crucial. If he had gotten hit around, a comeback may never have been possible.

But the crafty lefty went 2.0 innings, allowing just a single hit while striking out two to lower his early-career ERA to 5.40.

Then in the bottom of the eighth, the Giants erupted for six runs. They turned the game around and won, 7-6.

Wilkinson earned the win for pitching the seventh and eighth, and then Trent Harris came on for the ninth to earn his first career save. It was a day of firsts in San Francisco.

For Tugboat, it was likely a bit of validation, too. After all, he had struggled so far in the big leagues, and that’s why the Giants were using him in relief with a five-run deficit to begin with.

Wilkinson got to learn, though, that you can never take it easy in the majors. There’s always a chance your bats turn it around.

Of course, he’s trying to prove himself, so Wilkinson wouldn’t have taken his feet off the gas, but still — he showed why it’s so important to do your job, even if it feels a bit underwhelming in the moment.

Because Wilkinson showed up and did his best, the Giants had a chance to win, and they pulled off a crazy comeback.

Why Is Tugboat His Nickname?

Wilkinson got the nickname when he was growing up from the dad of his best friend, according to USA Today.

Apparently, the dad thought Wilkinson ran the bases like “a boat designed to tow larger shapes.” Like, a tugboat.

Wilkinson is listed on the Giants’ official roster as 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds. He’s definitely a hefty southpaw.

The nickname could’ve been something to grew out of. Instead, Wilkinson seems to have embraced it, all the way to the major leagues.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Giants’ Tugboat Wilkinson Achieves Career 1st

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