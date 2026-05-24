Giants’ Harrison Bader Drops Major Statement in Win Over White Sox

The San Francisco Giants came into Saturday’s game at Oracle Park having lost four straight. The offense had been inconsistent, the injury list had grown, and the mood around the team needed a lift. An unusual 1:05 p.m. first pitch gave the home side a distinct advantage they would make the most of.

The sun played a starring role. So did Harrison Bader.

San Francisco blew out the Chicago White Sox 10-3 to even the three-game series and snap the losing streak in emphatic fashion.

Bader’s Grand Slam Blows the Game Open

The decisive moment came in the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Giants turned a manageable situation into a six-run outburst with some help from the afternoon sun beating down on Oracle Park.

Casey Schmitt had already given San Francisco the lead with his 10th home run of the season, becoming the first Giant to reach double digits on the year. Rafael Devers and Willy Adames are second on the team with six apiece.

Then the sun took over. White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas lost a two-out pop-up that turned into a double for Matt Chapman. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Bader lifted another high pop-up that appeared to be the third out. Vargas and catcher Drew Romo both stared into the sun and lost the ball, which dropped foul at Vargas’ feet. Three pitches later, Bader deposited his second grand slam in a week into the seats, turning a close game into a blowout.

The Giants had already scored three runs in the fourth, giving them nine in a two-inning stretch that put the game well beyond reach.

Schmitt and Eldridge Both Shine for the Giants

Schmitt’s 10th homer put him two away from his previous career-high and raised his OPS to .864. He has been one of the most reliable contributors in the Giants’ lineup all season, and Saturday was another reminder of what he brings on a daily basis.

Bryce Eldridge reached base three times in his second consecutive start, coming close to his first big league homer in his opening at-bat when he smoked a 110 mph rocket down the right field line that missed by just a few feet. He followed that up with a 109 mph single on an 11-pitch at-bat later in the game. The exit velocity numbers from the 21-year-old top prospect are not going unnoticed.

The Giants started Schmitt in left field to get both his bat and Eldridge’s in the lineup simultaneously. It paid off in a significant way on Saturday.

Houser Mixed Bag on the Mound

Adrian Houser dominated his former White Sox teammates through the first four innings, allowing just one baserunner while building a shutout. The fifth inning was more complicated, as Chicago put three runs on his line before Houser was pulled with 4 2/3 innings pitched.

He finishes the outing with a 5.30 ERA through ten starts, a number that does not reflect his May improvement but still represents a gap from the 2.10 ERA he posted for the White Sox last season before being traded to Tampa Bay.

Logan Webb made his rehab start Friday night in Sacramento and is expected back in the rotation next week. His return will give the Giants a genuine boost heading into a stretch where every win matters.

Final Word for the Giants

The Giants snapped a four-game losing streak. The offense delivered when it needed to.

Bader’s grand slam. Schmitt’s tenth homer. Eldridge’s exit velocity making everyone take notice.

The Giants needed that one. They got it.