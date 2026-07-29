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Giants Manager Provides Questionable Harrison Bader Injury Update: Report

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San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello says that Harrison Bader's foot injury has a chance of being delayed after the outfielder suffered a setback in a scooter crash over the weekend.

The San Francisco Giants may have to wait even longer for the return of outfielder Harrison Bader.

Bader, 32, has been out of the Giants’ lineup since late May while dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Bader was involved in a scooter crash over the past weekend that has potentially delayed his recovery process, ESPN reports.

“San Francisco Giants center fielder Harrison Bader’s monthslong wait on the sideline is likely to be extended further after he was involved in a scooter crash over the weekend,” ESPN wrote.

The crash occurred on Saturday night/early Sunday morning, and it “further damaged” Bader’s foot injury.

“The Giants noted that a planned appointment for Bader with a foot and ankle specialist in Indianapolis on Monday was ‘complicated’ by the crash and ‘changed the nature of his evaluation.”

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Giants Manager Provides Questionable Harrison Bader Injury Update: Report

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