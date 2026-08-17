San Francisco Giants Player Makes Heartfelt Post After Season-Ending Injury

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park in California.

The Giants lost by a score of 13-7.

They will now get the day off on Monday.

Giants Player Makes Heartfelt Post

Last month, the new was that Trevor McDonald would miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery with Dr. Keith Meister on Aug. 5 and is currently rehabbing in Arizona.”

On Sunday, McDonald made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Unfortunate end to the season but thankful for the ride! 11 days post surgery and feeling stronger each day. Jersey orange , collar blue! I’ll be back better 💪”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@kingtb.1: “Great season from you bro, more great seasons to come 🔥”

@bamanoodling: “Proud of you! The comeback gonna be epic 💪”

Joey Lucchesi: “Heal fast brother 🙏🏻”

Buddy Kennedy: “You’ll come back and throw sinkers at 98 with 25 horizontal Mr Mississippi!”

@seth_corry: “Boutta come back throwin 100”

@jaackie44: “Comeback Trev!!! Letssss dooo itttt”

@truittbsmith18: “That hill isn’t to big for a steppa! Gonna be back better than ever brother 💪🏼”

@alden_davis: “Minor setback for a major comeback!”

@jakewong7: “Won’t be stopped!! 💪🏼”

McDonald was picked in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all three seasons of his MLB career with the Giants.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 51-73 record in 124 games.

They will visit the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night in Ohio.