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San Francisco Giants Player Makes Heartfelt Post After Season-Ending Injury

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants takes pitcher Trevor McDonald #72 out of the game against the Chicago White Sox in the top of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on May 22, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park in California.

The Giants lost by a score of 13-7.

They will now get the day off on Monday.

Giants Player Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyTrevor McDonald #72 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on July 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Last month, the new was that Trevor McDonald would miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery with Dr. Keith Meister on Aug. 5 and is currently rehabbing in Arizona.”

On Sunday, McDonald made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Unfortunate end to the season but thankful for the ride! 11 days post surgery and feeling stronger each day. Jersey orange , collar blue! I’ll be back better 💪”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@kingtb.1: “Great season from you bro, more great seasons to come 🔥”

@bamanoodling: “Proud of you! The comeback gonna be epic 💪”

Joey Lucchesi: “Heal fast brother 🙏🏻”

GettyTrevor McDonald #72 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Buddy Kennedy: “You’ll come back and throw sinkers at 98 with 25 horizontal Mr Mississippi!”

@seth_corry: “Boutta come back throwin 100”

@jaackie44: “Comeback Trev!!! Letssss dooo itttt”

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants takes the ball from pitcher Trevor McDonald #72 taking McDonald out of the game against the Chicago Cubs in the top of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on June 13, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@truittbsmith18: “That hill isn’t to big for a steppa! Gonna be back better than ever brother 💪🏼”

@alden_davis: “Minor setback for a major comeback!”

@jakewong7: “Won’t be stopped!! 💪🏼”

GettyTrevor McDonald #72 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on July 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

McDonald was picked in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all three seasons of his MLB career with the Giants.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants takes the ball from pitcher JT Brubaker #34 taking Brubaker out of the game against the Colorado Rockies in the top of the six inning at Oracle Park on August 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 51-73 record in 124 games.

They will visit the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night in Ohio.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Player Makes Heartfelt Post After Season-Ending Injury

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