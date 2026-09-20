San Francisco Giants Announce Sudden Jung Hoo Lee Change

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (on the road).

They are looking to avoid getting swept after losing each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 10-4 on Saturday.

Jung Hoo Lee (who batted 4th) finished with two hits and one RBI.

Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change

For Sunday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “SF Giants Lineup 09/20 1. Jonah Cox 2B 2. Jung Hoo Lee RF 3. Victor Bericoto DH 4. Andrew Knizner C 5. Brett Harris 1B 6. Scott Bandura LF 7. Shay Whitcomb 3B 8. Grant McCray CF 9. Christian Koss SS”

Lee has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Sunday.

The 28-year-old comes into the day batting .276 with 148 hits, 10 home runs, 57 RBIs, 65 runs and 12 stolen bases in 142 games.

He is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Giants).

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

The Giants came into the 2026 season with a high-profile roster.

That said, they got off to a poor start (and made a lot of trades).

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 64-91 record in 155 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 4-6 (and they are 28-52 in 80 games on the road).

Following the Dodgers, the Giants will return home to host the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Oracle Park.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now