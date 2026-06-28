Recent San Francisco Giants Catcher And 6-Year MLB Player Cut By Current Team

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 25: Sam Huff #23 of the San Francisco Giants hits a home run in the third inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
GettySam Huff #31 of the Baltimore Orioles breaks his bat while grounding into a fielder’s choice against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 22, 2026 in Anaheim, California.
Huff was in the middle of his first season with Baltimore.
He had been batting .174 with four hits, one RBI and one run in nine games.
It will be interesting to see if another team claims the 28-year-old (or if he ends up back with their Triple-A affiliate).
Looking At Huff
GettySam Huff #23 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a 2-run home run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 20, 2025 in Anaheim, California.
Huff was picked in the 7th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
He had spent 20 games with the Giants last season.
In addition to San Francisco and Baltimore, Huff has also played for the Texas Rangers (over six MLB seasons).
SF Giants Right Now
GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants relieves Caleb Kilian #45 in the top of the ninth inning against the Athletics at Oracle Park on June 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 34-48 record in 82 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 17-22 in 39 games at home).
Orioles Right Now
GettyPete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on May 06, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will conclude their series with the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park in California.The Giants are coming off a 5-0 victory on Saturday (and the series is tied up at 1-1).Recent SF Giants Catcher Cut By Current TeamAlso on Sunday, news came out that a recent Giants player (Sam Huff) […]
Recent San Francisco Giants Catcher And 6-Year MLB Player Cut By Current Team