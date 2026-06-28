Recent San Francisco Giants Catcher And 6-Year MLB Player Cut By Current Team

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will conclude their series with the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park in California.

The Giants are coming off a 5-0 victory on Saturday (and the series is tied up at 1-1).

Recent SF Giants Catcher Cut By Current Team

Also on Sunday, news came out that a recent Giants player (Sam Huff) had been designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles.

Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun wrote: “The Orioles get reinforcements but also make a surprising move: Adley Rutschman and Dylan Beavers are both back from the IL. But Jeremiah Jackson has been optioned to Triple-A to make space. Sam Huff also DFA’d. They’ve Orioles going with five outfielders and three catchers.”

Huff was in the middle of his first season with Baltimore.

He had been batting .174 with four hits, one RBI and one run in nine games.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims the 28-year-old (or if he ends up back with their Triple-A affiliate).

Looking At Huff

Huff was picked in the 7th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He had spent 20 games with the Giants last season.

In addition to San Francisco and Baltimore, Huff has also played for the Texas Rangers (over six MLB seasons).

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 34-48 record in 82 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 17-22 in 39 games at home).

Orioles Right Now