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Recent San Francisco Giants Player Released By Current MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Sam Huff #23 of the San Francisco Giants in action during the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 12, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 8-4. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

The Giants won by a score of 6-4.

They will now get the day off on Thursday.

Recent SF Giants Player Released

GettySam Huff of the Baltimore Orioles bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

Also on Thursday, news came out that a recent Giants player had been released by his current team.

After getting designated for assignment (by the Baltimore Orioles) earlier this week, Sam Huff has elected free agency.

Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com wrote: “#orioles say Sam Huff cleared outright waivers and elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk.”

Huff was batting .174 with four hits, one RBI and one run in nine games.

Looking At Huff

GettySam Huff #23 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates a home run in the third inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Huff is coming off a year where he appeared in 20 games for San Francisco.

He batted .208 with 11 hits, two home runs, four RBIs and five runs.

Before the Giants, the 28-year-old had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers.

GettySam Huff #74 of the Texas Rangers rounds the bases after a home run in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on September 25, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

It’s still possible that Huff could end up back with Baltimore on a Minor League deal.

There is also the change that a team in need of catching depth signs him to their organization.

Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the pitching mound against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 36-50 record in 86 games.

They will visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Orioles Right Now

GettyPete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles runs the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Orioles are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 40-48 record in 88 games.

They will visit the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent San Francisco Giants Player Released By Current MLB Team

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