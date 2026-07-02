Recent San Francisco Giants Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

The Giants won by a score of 6-4.

They will now get the day off on Thursday.

Recent SF Giants Player Released

Also on Thursday, news came out that a recent Giants player had been released by his current team.

After getting designated for assignment (by the Baltimore Orioles) earlier this week, Sam Huff has elected free agency.

Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com wrote: “#orioles say Sam Huff cleared outright waivers and elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk.”

Huff was batting .174 with four hits, one RBI and one run in nine games.

Looking At Huff

Huff is coming off a year where he appeared in 20 games for San Francisco.

He batted .208 with 11 hits, two home runs, four RBIs and five runs.

Before the Giants, the 28-year-old had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers.

It’s still possible that Huff could end up back with Baltimore on a Minor League deal.

There is also the change that a team in need of catching depth signs him to their organization.

Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 36-50 record in 86 games.

They will visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Orioles Right Now

The Orioles are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 40-48 record in 88 games.

They will visit the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.