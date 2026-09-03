San Francisco Giants World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After Release

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 29: Hunter Strickland #60 of the San Francisco Giants looks on after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at AT&T Park on May 29, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
He has gone 26-25 with a 3.99 ERA in 499 career games.
It will be interesting to see if Strickland gets picked up by another MLB team before the end of the 2026 season.
Looking At The Giants Ahead Of Pirates Finale
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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