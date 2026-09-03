San Francisco Giants World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After Release

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants will conclude their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

Most recently, the Giants won by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday.

Giants World Series Champion Still A Free Agent

With the season nearly over, it’s worth pointing out that a former Giants pitcher is a free agent.

Hunter Strickland still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB (as of September 3).

The 37-year-old was released by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on May 4): “Salt Lake Bees released RHP Hunter Strickland.”

Strickland has not appeared in an MLB game this season.

He struggled in 10 Triple-A games before his release.

Looking At Strickland’s MLB Career

Strickland was picked in the 18th round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career pitching for the Giants.

In that span, Strickland won two World Series titles.

After the Giants, Strickland had stints with the Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds (and Angels) over 11 seasons at the MLB level.

He has gone 26-25 with a 3.99 ERA in 499 career games.

It will be interesting to see if Strickland gets picked up by another MLB team before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Giants Ahead Of Pirates Finale