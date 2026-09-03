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San Francisco Giants World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After Release

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SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 29: Hunter Strickland #60 of the San Francisco Giants looks on after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at AT&T Park on May 29, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants will conclude their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will take the series.

Most recently, the Giants won by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday.

Giants World Series Champion Still A Free Agent

GettyRelief pitcher Hunter Strickland #60 of the San Francisco Giants works against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 14, 2016 in Denver, Colorado.

With the season nearly over, it’s worth pointing out that a former Giants pitcher is a free agent.

Hunter Strickland still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB (as of September 3).

The 37-year-old was released by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this year.

MLB.com wrote (on May 4): “Salt Lake Bees released RHP Hunter Strickland.”

GettyHunter Strickland #61 of the Los Angeles Angels poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 21, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona.

Strickland has not appeared in an MLB game this season.

He struggled in 10 Triple-A games before his release.

Looking At Strickland’s MLB Career

GettyHunter Strickland #60 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Royals by a score of 7-1 to win Game One of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 21, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Strickland was picked in the 18th round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career pitching for the Giants.

In that span, Strickland won two World Series titles.

GettyHunter Strickland #60 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Andrew Susac #34 after the 8-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 25, 2015 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

After the Giants, Strickland had stints with the Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds (and Angels) over 11 seasons at the MLB level.

He has gone 26-25 with a 3.99 ERA in 499 career games.

It will be interesting to see if Strickland gets picked up by another MLB team before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Giants Ahead Of Pirates Finale

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants argues with umpire Ryan Blakney #36 after Blakney ejected Vitello from their game against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Oracle Park on August 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants World Series Champion Still A Free Agent After Release

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