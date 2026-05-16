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Giants’ Tony Vitello Provides Key Injury Update on Heliot Ramos

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Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Heliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants trots around the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the six inning at Oracle Park on September 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants lost to the Athletics 5-2 in their series opener in Sacramento. It marked the Giants’ third straight loss and a season-low 9 games below .500.

After the game, Giants manager Tony Vitello provided a concerning injury update on outfielder Heliot Ramos, who exited early with quad tightness.

Vitello told reporters after the game, “Likely Ramos won’t play tomorrow,” according to Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle. “He injured his quad trying to make a play in left.” The Giants replaced Ramos with utility infielder Casey Schmitt.

Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Heliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants hits an RBI single scoring Rafael Devers #16 against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the bottom of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on May 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Heliot Ramos So Far 

Ramos has been a steady presence in San Francisco’s lineup over the past three seasons. The Giants outfielder had a breakout season in 2024, hitting 22 home runs and 72 RBIs after struggling to get consistent at-bats at the major league level.

This year, Ramos made franchise history after becoming the first Giants player to start in left field for consecutive seasons since Barry Bonds in 2006-07.

Despite a slow start, Ramos has provided a quality bat to a struggling Giants lineup. The 2024 All-Star is posting a .267 batting average with 4 home runs and 20 RBIs. He also has a 0.5 WAR through 44 games played.

Giants infielder Casey Schmitt

GettyCasey Schmitt has been a rare bright spot for the Giants in 2026.

Utility Infielder Replaced the Injured Ramos

One of the more interesting moves from last night’s loss was Tony Vitello’s decision to replace the injured Ramos with utility infielder Casey Schmitt. This was Schmitt’s first major league appearance in the outfield.

Schmitt can play every position in the infield and has played first, second and third base this season. He has primarily served as the Giants’ designated hitter in the lineup.

The Giants have tried to find any opportunity to give Schmitt at-bats. The utility infielder has become one of the few bright spots for the Giants in 2026. He is posting a .274 batting average and holds a team-high 6 home runs.

However, San Francisco’s infield has become increasingly crowded following the call-up of top prospect Bryce Eldridge. As a result, the team has rotated between Eldridge and Schmitt in recent games.

To keep both bats in the lineup, the Giants could explore using Schmitt more frequently in the outfield moving forward.

 

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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Giants’ Tony Vitello Provides Key Injury Update on Heliot Ramos

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