Giants’ Tony Vitello Provides Key Injury Update on Heliot Ramos

The San Francisco Giants lost to the Athletics 5-2 in their series opener in Sacramento. It marked the Giants’ third straight loss and a season-low 9 games below .500.

After the game, Giants manager Tony Vitello provided a concerning injury update on outfielder Heliot Ramos, who exited early with quad tightness.

Vitello told reporters after the game, “Likely Ramos won’t play tomorrow,” according to Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle. “He injured his quad trying to make a play in left.” The Giants replaced Ramos with utility infielder Casey Schmitt.

Heliot Ramos So Far

Ramos has been a steady presence in San Francisco’s lineup over the past three seasons. The Giants outfielder had a breakout season in 2024, hitting 22 home runs and 72 RBIs after struggling to get consistent at-bats at the major league level.

This year, Ramos made franchise history after becoming the first Giants player to start in left field for consecutive seasons since Barry Bonds in 2006-07.

Despite a slow start, Ramos has provided a quality bat to a struggling Giants lineup. The 2024 All-Star is posting a .267 batting average with 4 home runs and 20 RBIs. He also has a 0.5 WAR through 44 games played.

Utility Infielder Replaced the Injured Ramos

One of the more interesting moves from last night’s loss was Tony Vitello’s decision to replace the injured Ramos with utility infielder Casey Schmitt. This was Schmitt’s first major league appearance in the outfield.

Schmitt can play every position in the infield and has played first, second and third base this season. He has primarily served as the Giants’ designated hitter in the lineup.

The Giants have tried to find any opportunity to give Schmitt at-bats. The utility infielder has become one of the few bright spots for the Giants in 2026. He is posting a .274 batting average and holds a team-high 6 home runs.