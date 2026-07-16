San Francisco Giants Insider Makes Bold Statement About Tony Vitello’s Future

The San Francisco Giants have had a very challenging first half of the 2026 MLB season.

Despite a roster with a lot of notable names, they are among the worst teams in all of baseball.

First-year manager Tony Vitello has taken a lot of criticism for the team’s struggles.

That said, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area believes that Vitello is safe for now (via 95.7 The Game).

Host: “At the same time if it is broke, then you kind of have to fix it. And it seems like this is currently broken, and I’m looking at the history of the San Francisco Giants. The only other time they had a one-and-done manager is when they lost 100 games. So, if this devolves into that sort of territory, does it then become more likely?”

Pavlovic: “I still just don’t think it’s going to be likely at all. I mean, the main issue that they have is the bullpen. And I have questions on Tony’s bullpen management at times. But he also wasn’t given a good bullpen to work with. And, I think it’s not really fair to put all of that on him at the end of the year… They look dysfunctional a little bit right now. You look extremely dysfunctional if you fire Gabe Kapler, you fire Farhan Zaidi, you fire Bob Melvin, and then you bring in Tony Vitello and after, you know, 162 games, you decide we’re going in a different direction. Like I think at some point they need some stability here. And at some point they need to figure out what they can do behind the scenes, what they can do on the field… I would hate if they would keep blaming it on the manager and on the coaches.”

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Looking At The SF Giants

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 41-55 record in 96 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.

On Friday night, the Giants will resume action when they visit the Seattle Mariners.