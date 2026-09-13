San Francisco Giants Announce Promotion of 2026 First-Rounder to Double-A

Jackson Flora’s summer debut in the San Francisco Giants organization will last one more week. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Flora will be promoted to Double-A Richmond to make one more start.

The Giants selected Flora fourth overall in the 2026 MLB Draft, making him the second Gaucho to go in the top four in consecutive years. The previous was Tyler Bremner, selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Angels. It also served as a bit of a homecoming for the Walnut Creek native.

Flora sits in the upper 90s with his four-seam fastball but also utilizes a slider, sweeper, and a changeup. The expectation is the right-hander will develop into a top-of-the-rotation arm and anchor the Giants rotation in the future.

Giants Promote Jackson Flora to Double-A

It’s certainly a surprising promotion on the surface. However, it’s merely a chance for the Giants to get one more rep for the 2026 first-rounder.

Flora was the most dominant starting pitcher in college baseball at UC Santa Barbara. He held his position as the top pitching prospect in the 2026 draft class all spring.

After throwing 106 innings in college, Flora just has three professional innings under his belt with a full-season affiliate. All of them have come with Low-A San Jose, including a two-inning appearance in the California League playoffs.

With the season over for High-A Eugene, there were only two options available. The jump to Double-A should serve as a steeper challenge. How he handles it could determine what the organization does with his 2027 assignment.

Depending on how his 2027 goes, Flora could be on the fast track to the major leagues. His likely ETA for being a Giants rotation regular should be no later than the 2029 season.