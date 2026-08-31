Jeff Kent Sends Message to Barry Bonds About Hall of Fame

For six seasons, Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent were teammates with the San Francisco Giants. They were not best friends, which was best highlighted in a dugout fight between the two in 2002. Bonds, though, was one of many notable names on hand for the ceremony to see Kent’s No. 21 retired by the Giants.

During his speech, Kent referenced his recent induction into the Hall of Fame and had a message for Bonds.

Jeff Kent Urged Barry Bonds To Keep the Faith

Kent began his speech by noting the franchise legends in attendance.

“The Giants can grow champions, can’t they? You’ve got a group of legends that are sitting over here that aren’t only World Series champions that are gonna be inducted into the Hall of Fame, too. There’s a couple of them over there. Barry, keep with it, brother. You’ve got a shot, man,” he said in his speech, which was shared on MLB’s YouTube page.

Bonds and Kent also embraced prior to Kent’s speech, with the two jokingly recreating their dugout fight.

While Bonds and Kent had a frosty relationship as teammates, both men have consistently praised the other’s abilities on the field. That continued during Kent’s speech.

“Barry was one of the best players I ever saw play this game,” Kent said. “I’ve said it many times. He and I have never gone out to dinner. But I’ll go to war with that guy any day of the week.”

Bonds’ Next Hall of Fame Chance Will Be in 2031

Bonds, who last played in 2007, was not voted in by the BBWAA. His last opportunity on that ballot came in 2022. In December of 2025, Bonds (along with Kent and Roger Clemens) were eligible for induction via the contemporary era committee. But while Kent was inducted, Bonds and Clemens were not.

“Bonds and Clemens each received fewer than five votes Sunday from the committee that elected Jeff Kent,” the Associated Press article shared on ESPN said.

“Under a change announced by the Hall last March, candidates who received fewer than five votes from the 16-person panel are not eligible for that committee’s ballot during the next three-year cycle,” the AP article continued. “A candidate who is dropped, later reappears on a ballot and again receives fewer than five votes would be barred from future ballot appearances.

“That means if Bonds and Clemens reappear on the contemporary era ballot in 2031 and fail to get five votes, they would be barred from future appearances unless the rules are changed.”

Statistically, there are few, if any, players who deserve induction more than Bonds. He is MLB’s all-time leader in bWAR (162.8), home runs (762) and walks (2,558). Bonds is also an eight-time Gold Glove Award winner and is the only member of MLB’s 400-400 and 500-500 clubs. Bonds also earned seven MVP’s during his career, three more than Shohei Ohtani, who is the only other player with more than three.

Of course, Bonds has also been implicated in PED use and was named in the 2007 Mitchell Report. So, if he’s going to get in, he’ll likely need a change of attitude among the voters.