The San Francisco Giants drafted catcher Joey Bart with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft.

The Giants hoped that Bart would be the next great catcher after Buster Posey retired. Posey announced his retirement after the 2021 season. The legendary catcher now headlines the 2027 Hall of Fame ballot.

But Bart’s MLB career has taken a different path than Posey’s.

Chicago White Sox Release Former Giants Catcher Joey Bart

The Chicago White Sox announced on Tuesday that they have designated Joey Bart for assignment.

“The Chicago White Sox have selected the contracts of infielder William Bergolla Jr. and left-handed pitcher Jaden Woods from Class AAA Charlotte and have designated catcher Joey Bart for assignment,” the team announced on Tuesday.

Bart only played in 3 games for the White Sox last season before fracturing his left hand. He did not record a hit in 9 plate appearances.

Looking Back on Joey Bart’s Career with the Giants

After Posey retired following the 2021 season, Bart took over as the primary catcher. Bart posted a slash line of .215/.296/.364 for an OPS of .660. He recorded 11 home runs and 25 RBIs in 97 games.

The former No. 2 overall pick tallied 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and slashed .219/.288/.335 in 162 games across 4 seasons with the Giants.

San Francisco then traded Bart to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024 in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Austin Strickland.

Joey Bart Has Bounced Around Multiple MLB Teams

Following his trade to Pittsburgh in 2024, Bart put up the best statistical season of his career. He recorded 13 home runs and 45 RBIs in 80 games. He posted a career-high 2.2 WAR.

The Pirates then traded Bart to the Atlanta Braves in June of 2026 in exchange for right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton.

The catcher played just 20 games in Atlanta before being dealt again.

The Braves traded Bart to the White Sox on Aug. 3 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Duncan Davitt. Now, the 7-year catcher will look to find his next destination after the White Sox released him.