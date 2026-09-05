San Francisco Giants Announce Sudden Jung Hoo Lee Change Before Mets Game

On Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series against the New York Mets.

Most recently, the Giants lost the series opener 10-6 on Friday.

Jung Hoo Lee went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in the loss.

San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the San Francisco Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Giants 9/5 J. Cox CF R. Devers 1B B. Eldridge DH O. Basabe 2B Hill LF A. Knizner C S. Whitcomb 3B G. McCray RF C. Koss SS A. Molina SP”

Following a hitless game on Friday, Lee is out of the starting lineup for the Giants. Instead, Grant McCray will get the start in right field.

Lee was last on the bench in Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, on that occasion he entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning.

The left-handed hitter is in the middle of a rough stretch, as he has gone 1-for-21 in the last five games.

Overall, Lee is batting .280 with 138 hits, 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 62 runs, 51 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Giants Right Now

At 58-84, the San Francisco Giants hold the second-worst record in the National League. San Francisco has gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Anthony Molina is set to make his second start for the San Francisco Giants. Molina earned the win in his first start as he pitched five innings in which he allowed three runs and struck out six batters.

Mets Right Now

Meanwhile, the New York Mets have also announced their starting lineup for the second game of the series.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 9/5 F. Lindor SS J. Soto LF B. Bichette DH C. Benge RF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF F. Alvarez C B. Baty 3B Z. Thornton SP”

At 64-77, the New York Mets are in last place in the National League East. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.