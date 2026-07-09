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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision Before Rockies Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 30: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants on deck during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies (at home) in California.

They are coming off a 10-0 loss on Wednesday.

Jung Hoo Lee finished with no hits in three at-bats.

San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants doubles in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 4, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

For Thursday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB:Giants 7/9 H. Ramos RF L. Arraez 2B C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers DH W. Adames SS B. Eldridge 1B V. Bericoto LF D. Gilbert CF D. Cavanaugh C C. Whisenhunt SP”

Lee has been removed from the lineup on Thursday.

He is currently batting .308 with 98 hits, five home runs, 33 RBIs, 46 runs and six stolen bases in 84 games.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

Social Media Reacts To Thursday’s Lineup

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants rounds third base to score against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field on April 14, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision Before Rockies Series

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