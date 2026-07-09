San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision Before Rockies Series

On Thursday night, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies (at home) in California.

They are coming off a 10-0 loss on Wednesday.

Jung Hoo Lee finished with no hits in three at-bats.

San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 7/9 H. Ramos RF L. Arraez 2B C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers DH W. Adames SS B. Eldridge 1B V. Bericoto LF D. Gilbert CF D. Cavanaugh C C. Whisenhunt SP”

Lee has been removed from the lineup on Thursday.

He is currently batting .308 with 98 hits, five home runs, 33 RBIs, 46 runs and six stolen bases in 84 games.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

Social Media Reacts To Thursday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup: