Giants Get Bad News on Jung Hoo Lee Amid White Sox Series

The San Francisco Giants are already without Heliot Ramos, who had a PRP injection in his strained right quad this week and is expected to miss several more weeks. The outfield depth was already being tested heading into the weekend series against the Chicago White Sox at Oracle Park.

On Friday, it got thinner. The Giants fell 9-4 to the White Sox, and the night brought more bad news off the field.

Jung Hoo Lee was officially placed on the injured list, leaving the Giants without two of their starting outfielders at the same time.

Lee Placed on IL With Back Strain

Lee was placed on the 10-day IL with a back strain on Friday, with the stint backdated to May 19. He has not played since Monday’s game in Arizona, where he initially felt a pinch in his back during a pregame workout before it worsened on a swing during the game.

The good news is the timeline appears short. Manager Tony Vitello said Lee feels considerably better but still feels some tightness in his back. With the IL stint backdated, he could potentially return by the end of the month.

In the corresponding roster move, the Giants promoted outfield prospect Victor Bericoto from Triple-A Sacramento.

Who Is Victor Bericoto

Bericoto, 24, is not a household name but arrives with a strong minor league resume and genuine buzz within the organization. He hit 27 home runs in the minors in 2023 and turned heads as a non-roster invitee this spring, winning the Barney Nugent Award given to the best performer in his first big league camp. In 43 games at Triple-A Sacramento this season, he posted a .804 OPS with six home runs.

Vitello was enthusiastic about what the newcomer brings. “He’s a hitter. He’s just very hitter-ish,” Vitello said, a simple but telling endorsement from a manager who has seen plenty of players come through the system.

Bericoto did not start Friday’s game as the Giants fell 9-4 to the White Sox. Vitello indicated Sunday could be his first start, with a left-handed pitcher expected on the mound for the opposition.

Webb One Step Away From Returning for the Giants

There was more encouraging news on the pitching front. Logan Webb made a rehab start Friday night in Sacramento, targeting around 60 pitches. If that went well, he is expected back in the rotation shortly after.

Webb went on the IL earlier this month with right knee discomfort. Treatment worked quickly and he has been feeling back to his normal self. His return will present Vitello with a welcome but complicated decision. Trevor McDonald has been the best pitcher in the rotation during Webb’s absence. The Giants will have a genuine depth question to answer once their ace is back.

Final Word for the Giants

The injury list keeps growing, but the timelines are manageable. Lee should be back by the end of the month, and Webb is one start away from returning.

Meanwhile, Bericoto’s call-up adds a fresh option to a depleted outfield. The Giants will need him to contribute quickly.

Friday’s loss to the White Sox made it four straight defeats. Oracle Park is home this weekend. The Giants need the wins.