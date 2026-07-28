San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Lineup Decision Ahead of Brewers Game

The San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 in the series opener on Monday.

Starting pitcher Tyler Mahle threw 6 shutout innings and struck out three. Outfielder Grant McCray hit a two-run home run to help the Giants secure the victory.

However, one of San Francisco’s best position players, Casey Schmitt, exited the game in the second inning.

The Giants labeled Schmitt’s injury as “knee discomfort” after the game, and he is expected to get an MRI on Tuesday, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Giants manager Tony Vitello told reporters that Schmitt will miss some time, but it is too soon to know how much.

The Giants lineup takes a hit without Schmitt, but San Francisco gets a massive boost with Jung Hoo Lee returning on Tuesday.

Jung Hoo Lee Returns to the Giants’ Starting Lineup

The 27-year-old will start in right field for the Giants and bat fifth in the lineup. Lee missed the last two games after exiting Saturday’s game. The former KBO superstar left in the 7th inning after he was hit by a pitch.

Notably, Casey Schmitt is not in the Giants’ starting lineup ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Brewers. Utility infielder Christian Koss gets the nod at the third base position and will bat 9th in the lineup.

While losing Schmitt leaves a hole in the infield, getting Lee back at full health provides a crucial boost to the middle of the batting order.

Jung Hoo Lee’s Breakout Year with the San Francisco Giants

After missing the majority of his rookie season in 2024 with the Giants, Lee has improved every season with the MLB club.

He has become one of the best contact hitters in the National League. He is currently slashing .302/.336/.435 and has recorded 6 home runs and 37 RBIs. His .302 batting average is the fourth-best in the National League and sixth in all of Major League Baseball.

He has also displayed his defense in right field after struggling in center field over the last two seasons.

Latest Jung Hoo Lee, Giants Trade Rumors

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey and the Giants front office have to look at all options ahead of the trade deadline. They currently hold the third-worst record in the National League at 45-61 and are 9.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

While the expiring contracts of Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray will likely get moved, the Giants could look to trade other pieces.

Recently, the Giants have informed teams that the 27-year-old is off the table, but they are open to moving left fielder Heliot Ramos, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle also gave some insight into the Giants’ trade deadline plans.

“At this point, I’d be surprised if they didn’t trade Heliot Ramos,” Slusser told local radio station KNBR.