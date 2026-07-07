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Giants Breakout Player Named Top Trade Candidate

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 20: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot park on June 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

After the San Francisco Giants defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 on Monday, Jul. 6, the team improved their record to 38-52. However, they are still at the bottom of the National League, and a fire sale at the deadline seems feasible.

It is not where President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey envisioned the team. Posey could trade multiple players for the second consecutive season.

One of the Giants’ most valuable assets is outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. The former KBO star is having a breakout season with San Francisco in his third year in the MLB.

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – MAY 29: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants runs before scoring in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 29, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Jung Hoo Lee Listed As No. 7 Trade Candidate

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel ranked the top 100 trade candidates, listing Jung Hoo Lee as the No. 7 player.

Passan and McDaniel write: “While the Giants’ desire to dump their high-profile players with high-priced contracts will run into plenty of resistance, they should be able to cobble together a market if they really are interested in moving Lee. The 27-year-old is top five in MLB in batting average and strikeout rate, and considering he’s carrying a slugging percentage in excess of .450 and can also play all around the outfield, Lee is primed to get a big return if the Giants indeed move him.”

They also gave the Korean outfielder a 50 percent chance of being traded. Lee is also under team control for the next three seasons, but he does have an opt out after next season.

Compared to Giants players like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray who will be rental pieces if they are moved. The second baseman and starting pitcher will be free agents after the end of this season.

San Francisco are also more likely to get a greater return for Jung Hoo Lee compared to other players.

Passan and McDaniel listed the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins as the best fits for Jung Hoo Lee.

Giants Jung Hoo Lee

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a three-run RBI triple against the Athletics in the bottom of the six inning at Oracle Park on June 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Social Media Reactions To Jung Hoo Lee Possibly Being Traded

The 27-year-old was an instant fan favorite when he signed with the Giants in 2024. Some fans shared their opinions on the possibility of the outfielder being traded on X.

@GiantHotTakes: “FWIW I think the Giants need to be open to anything. Moving Lee would really sting, but if the Giants get a ‘big’ return, it would be hard to say no to anything.”

@dnld_nrmn: “Love Jung Hoo, would like to have good players who are easy to root for on the team. Please don’t trade him. Those are my thoughts.”

@The_StilesFiles: “The Giants care too much about their marketing to move Jung Hoo Lee, but ESPN having him at #7 could mean they’d get a very solid return. But they won’t do it, Giants fans would riot.”
@BaseballJeff1: “FWIW this lists Jung Hoo Lee at No. 7, but does not explicitly state that the Giants are motivated to move him. Ranked more in a hypothetical sense.”

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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Giants Breakout Player Named Top Trade Candidate

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