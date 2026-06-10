Jung Hoo Lee Trade San Francisco Giants And Philadelphia Phillies Must Consider

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants continued their series with the Washington Nationals (at home).

They lost by a score of 6-3.

Despite the loss, Jung Hoo Lee had two hits and two RBI’s.

Jung Hoo Lee Trade Giants And Phillies Must Consider

The Giants have had a very tough season, and will likely end up as sellers at the trade deadline.

Hoo Lee (who plays right field) still has a lot of money left on his contract, and he could be a good player for them to move on from (for salary relief and prospects).

If he doesn’t opt out in 2028, he still has over $60 million left on his deal (after this year).

One team that could use Hoo Lee is the Philadelphia Phillies.

Their right fielder (Adolis García) has struggled in a big way this season.

He is currently batting .197 with 45 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBI’s, 21 runs and three stolen bases.

The Phillies have a roster that is built to contend, and Hoo Lee would give them more production.

Right now, he is batting .335 with 77 hits, three home runs, 24 RBI’s, 33 runs and two stolen bases.

What Could The Phillies Offer?

The Phillies could offer to eat 100% of Hoo Lee’s contract, while also giving them a handful of prospects.

For a Giants team that is not going anywhere this season, they would be wise to listen to offers.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 36-31 record in 67 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 27-41 record in 68 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.