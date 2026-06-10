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Jung Hoo Lee Trade San Francisco Giants And Philadelphia Phillies Must Consider

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DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 29: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants runs before scoring in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 29, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants continued their series with the Washington Nationals (at home).

They lost by a score of 6-3.

Despite the loss, Jung Hoo Lee had two hits and two RBI’s.

Jung Hoo Lee Trade Giants And Phillies Must Consider

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants hits a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on June 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants have had a very tough season, and will likely end up as sellers at the trade deadline.

Hoo Lee (who plays right field) still has a lot of money left on his contract, and he could be a good player for them to move on from (for salary relief and prospects).

If he doesn’t opt out in 2028, he still has over $60 million left on his deal (after this year).

One team that could use Hoo Lee is the Philadelphia Phillies.

GettyAdolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on in the fifth inning during a game against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on June 03, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Their right fielder (Adolis García) has struggled in a big way this season.

He is currently batting .197 with 45 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBI’s, 21 runs and three stolen bases.

The Phillies have a roster that is built to contend, and Hoo Lee would give them more production.

Right now, he is batting .335 with 77 hits, three home runs, 24 RBI’s, 33 runs and two stolen bases.

What Could The Phillies Offer?

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a run during the second inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Phillies could offer to eat 100% of Hoo Lee’s contract, while also giving them a handful of prospects.

For a Giants team that is not going anywhere this season, they would be wise to listen to offers.

Phillies Right Now

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 36-31 record in 67 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks back to the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on May 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 27-41 record in 68 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Jung Hoo Lee Trade San Francisco Giants And Philadelphia Phillies Must Consider

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