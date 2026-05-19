Giants Get Concerning Injury Update on Two Starters After Ugly Loss

The San Francisco Giants arrived in Arizona on Monday night riding genuine momentum. Back-to-back wins over the Oakland Athletics over the weekend had snapped a three-game losing streak and given the offense a much-needed shot of confidence heading into the next stretch of the schedule.

It lasted one inning.

The Arizona Diamondbacks blew the Giants out 12-2 in the series opener at Chase Field, and the final score was not even the worst part of the night.

Giants Lose Two Starters to Injury in the Same Game

San Francisco came out of Monday’s loss with two starting position players injured, compounding what was already a miserable evening.

Jung Hoo Lee was pulled from right field before the fourth inning with back spasms, replaced by Will Brennan. Willy Adames followed him to the dugout in the sixth after a sharply hit ground ball struck him in the finger during the previous inning on a play that also allowed Arizona’s 12th run to score.

Manager Tony Vitello addressed both situations after the game. On Lee, he was cautious, noting the outfielder would likely be out Tuesday while the team takes a closer look at the injury. Regarding Adames, Vitello was more optimistic, though he remained uncertain about his availability for Tuesday’s game, sharing that the team will “see where it’s at” as far as the injury goes.

Providing further context on the play, Vitello explained: “The ball was real well struck, [Adames] doesn’t see it because it’s in front of the runner, jumped up on him, and just nicked his thumb. But when I say nick, it’s a baseball, and it was hit whatever the velocity was you guys got. So a little bit of a contusion there, and I think probably as good of news as you want from that. Ideally it doesn’t happen, but again, I think as good of news from that, but that was why he came out of the game.”

Adames had actually given the Giants their only bright spot early, hitting a solo home run in the second inning for his fourth of the season before the evening unraveled completely.

The Injury Situation Is Piling Up

This is the last thing a Giants team at 20-28 needed. San Francisco was already without Heliot Ramos, placed on the 10-day IL last week with a right quadriceps strain. Logan Webb is also on the IL with a knee injury. He is scheduled to make a rehab appearance later this week and should be back in the rotation soon.

Now the Giants potentially head into Tuesday without both Lee and Adames. Both are among their most important offensive contributors. Lee had been part of a lineup finally finding its rhythm. Losing him even briefly removes a key piece at the top of the order.

Not ideal timing. The Diamondbacks are a tough opponent. Heading into the series short-handed after a blowout sets up a difficult next few days.

What It Means for the Giants

The Giants have been fighting inconsistency all season. The weekend series win over the Athletics felt like a turning point. Monday erased much of that goodwill in one night.

Webb’s imminent return will help stabilize the rotation. But the offense needs its contributors healthy. Right now the injury list is growing at exactly the wrong time.

Vitello will know more Tuesday. The Giants are hoping both players are available sooner rather than later.

Final Word for the Giants

Two steps forward, one brutal step back. That has been the Giants’ story all season.

Monday was a tough night in every sense. The hope now is that Lee and Adames are both back in the lineup as quickly as possible.

The Giants cannot afford to lose either of them for long.