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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change Before Braves Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout during their game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on June 05, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the San Francisco Giants will be at Truist Park to open up a series with the Atlanta Braves in Georgia.

The Giants are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs (at home).

Jung Hoo Lee (who batted 7th) finished with two hits and one run in four at-bats.

SF Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by teammates after he scored against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on June 14, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For Tuesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB:Giants 6/16 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH M. Chapman 3B R. Devers 1B J. Lee RF W. Adames SS C. Schmitt LF D. Gilbert CF D. Susac C A. Houser SP”

Lee has been moved back up to the 5th spot in the order on Tuesday.

He is currently batting .331 with 81 hits, three home runs, 24 RBIs, 35 runs and three stolen bases in 64 games.

The 27-year-old is in his third MLB season (all with San Francisco).

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants breaks his bat hitting a single against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on June 14, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying about their lineup:

@Kristie2u: “Why doesn’t he play Jonah Cox. He isn’t really getting in opportunities to hit”

@gunsonc: “Giants should make Houser an opener for 1 inning every game. He is usually good the first time through the order and more often than not he won’t screw things up in one inning. Good way to get him 6 innings a week without a guarantee loss.”

@Midnite0wl: “Smfh Adames should be batting bottom three”

Marty Tallman: “Bryce Eldridge already in the two spot.”

SF Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants hits ground balls during batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Giants come into Tuesday as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 29-42 record in 71 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 15-23 in 38 games on the road).

Following three games with the Braves, the Giants will visit the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Friday night in Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change Before Braves Series

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