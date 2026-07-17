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San Francisco Giants Star Reportedly Available On MLB Trading Block

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SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 27: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the dugout after the fifth inning of the spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Scottsdale Stadium on February 27, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Chen/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will be back in action following the All-Star break.

They will open up a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

SF Giants Star Available On Trading Block

GettySan Francisco Giants’ president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, watches the Giants during batting practice before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants have a very talented roster, but are also among the worst teams in baseball this season.

Therefore, they are seen as a team being very likely to sell at the trade deadline.

On Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reported that the Giants are willing to listen to offers on Jung Hoo Lee.

Nightengale wrote (via his story): “They’re all ears, too, if someone wants to engage in serious talks about outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee.”

While a lot of the veterans on the roster being available makes sense, Lee potentially being traded would be a surprise.

At just 27, he is among the most popular players on the team.

Lee is also batting .302 with 100 hits, five home runs, 33 RBIs, 46 runs and six stolen bases in 88 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot park on June 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the report from Nightengale:

@ABartholomew_05: “Could definitely be wrong here but if Lee were to be traded I wouldn’t expect a huge return for him. He has a 112 wRC+ and his defensive metrics are not great. Plus he’s on the books for 18 million for at least one more season after this year.”

@KsLeep9391: “Yankees. GET HIM.”

@KeishaunTurner: “Lmaooooooo boys want to clear the entire roster after 1 season. This is the Dodgers fault btw 😂😂😂”

Lee is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

He was one of the biggest snubs from the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants doubles during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Giants come into their series with the Mariners as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 41-55 record in 96 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 19-30 in 49 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Star Reportedly Available On MLB Trading Block

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