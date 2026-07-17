San Francisco Giants Star Reportedly Available On MLB Trading Block

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will be back in action following the All-Star break.

They will open up a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

SF Giants Star Available On Trading Block

The Giants have a very talented roster, but are also among the worst teams in baseball this season.

Therefore, they are seen as a team being very likely to sell at the trade deadline.

On Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reported that the Giants are willing to listen to offers on Jung Hoo Lee.

Nightengale wrote (via his story): “They’re all ears, too, if someone wants to engage in serious talks about outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee.”

While a lot of the veterans on the roster being available makes sense, Lee potentially being traded would be a surprise.

At just 27, he is among the most popular players on the team.

Lee is also batting .302 with 100 hits, five home runs, 33 RBIs, 46 runs and six stolen bases in 88 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the report from Nightengale:

@ABartholomew_05: “Could definitely be wrong here but if Lee were to be traded I wouldn’t expect a huge return for him. He has a 112 wRC+ and his defensive metrics are not great. Plus he’s on the books for 18 million for at least one more season after this year.”

@KsLeep9391: “Yankees. GET HIM.”

@KeishaunTurner: “Lmaooooooo boys want to clear the entire roster after 1 season. This is the Dodgers fault btw 😂😂😂”

Lee is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

He was one of the biggest snubs from the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants come into their series with the Mariners as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 41-55 record in 96 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 19-30 in 49 games on the road).