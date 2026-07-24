San Francisco Giants Legend Barry Bonds Makes Heartfelt Post

Barry Bonds is one of the best players in all of MLB history.

The San Francisco Giants legend made a heartfelt post to Instagram on Thursday.

There were over 900 likes in three hours.

Bonds wrote: “Birthday gift 🎁. New SL9 Tarmac…. Thank you to everyone at Specialized for this amazing build and new bike. When I was out of baseball and lost and really could not find my way and everyone was always asking me, what are you going to after baseball. #ifoundcycling #specialized and from that day on 😁… I found me. God is great🎂🎁”

Reactions To Bonds’ Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@andrew_saiz: “Beautiful 🔥 …and happy birthday to the best hitter ever”

@bt_comedy: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY B-DUB! CYCLING IS THE GREATEST. BE SAFE, HAVE FUN!!🎁🍾🎂🎁”

@fjlopezac1: “Happy Birthday Barry!! Beautiful ride!”

@jmoo1215: “This is so cool! Has a Giants theme to it too! Happy birthday to the greatest! The three game series here in Atlanta in 2001, seemed like you hit a dozen homers. If you had to pick a stretch it would be tough to beat that one right?”

@jfrankwooood: “Happy birthday Barry today the 23rd is mines. We are going to the Giants game tomorrow and all I ask if for the win. That and to golf good Saturday. Cheers 🍻”

Former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson was also among the people to like Bonds’ post.

Looking At Bonds

Bonds was picked in the 1st round of the 1985 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 14-time MLB All-Star then played the final 15 years of his career with San Francisco.

Bonds won seven National League MVP Awards.

He batted .298 with 2,935 hits, 762 home runs, 1,996 RBIs and 514 stolen bases.