San Francisco Giants Let Go Of 3-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

The Giants are coming off a 19-6 win over the Colorado Rockies (in Denver).

San Francisco Giants Let Go Of 3-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Giants announced a series of roster moves.

One of those decisions included designating Logan Porter for assignment.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “#SFGiants roster moves: – RHP Wilkin Ramos (#71) and IF Buddy Kennedy (#41) selected from Triple-A Sacramento. – RHP Joel Peguero placed on the 60-day Injured List with a left hamstring strain. – C Jesús Rodríguez optioned to Triple-A Sacramento postgame yesterday. – C Logan Porter designated for assignment.”

Porter appeared in one game for the Giants this season.

Porter’s Background

Porter spent his first season in the MLB with the Kansas City Royals (2023).

He debuted for the Giants in 2025.

Over 16 career MLB games, the 30-year-old is batting .184 with seven hits, one home run, four RBI’s and seven runs.

Porter has also spent part of eight seasons in the Minor Leagues.

This year, he is batting .241 with 14 hits, one home run, 10 RBI’s and nine runs.

It’s still possible that Porter could end up back with the organization if he does not get claimed by another MLB team.

Giants Right Now

The Giants come into the night as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 23-36 record in 59 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 11-20 in 31 games on the road).

Following four games with the Brewers, the Giants will visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.