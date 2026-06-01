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San Francisco Giants Let Go Of 3-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 19: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 5-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

The Giants are coming off a 19-6 win over the Colorado Rockies (in Denver).

San Francisco Giants Let Go Of 3-Year MLB Player

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks back to the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on May 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Giants announced a series of roster moves.

One of those decisions included designating Logan Porter for assignment.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “#SFGiants roster moves: – RHP Wilkin Ramos (#71) and IF Buddy Kennedy (#41) selected from Triple-A Sacramento. – RHP Joel Peguero placed on the 60-day Injured List with a left hamstring strain. – C Jesús Rodríguez optioned to Triple-A Sacramento postgame yesterday. – C Logan Porter designated for assignment.”

Porter appeared in one game for the Giants this season.

Porter’s Background

GettyLogan Porter #13 of the San Francisco Giants runs to third base on a single by Jung Hoo Lee against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Coors Field on June 12, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Porter spent his first season in the MLB with the Kansas City Royals (2023).

He debuted for the Giants in 2025.

Over 16 career MLB games, the 30-year-old is batting .184 with seven hits, one home run, four RBI’s and seven runs.

GettyLogan Porter #13 of the San Francisco Giants throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Porter has also spent part of eight seasons in the Minor Leagues.

This year, he is batting .241 with 14 hits, one home run, 10 RBI’s and nine runs.

GettyGabriel Arias #13 of the Cleveland Guardians gets tagged out at home plate by Logan Porter #13 of the San Francisco Giants in the top of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on June 17, 2025 in San Francisco, California. 

It’s still possible that Porter could end up back with the organization if he does not get claimed by another MLB team.

Giants Right Now

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on May 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants come into the night as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 23-36 record in 59 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 11-20 in 31 games on the road).

Following four games with the Brewers, the Giants will visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Let Go Of 3-Year MLB Player Before Brewers Series

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