San Francisco Giants Let Go Of 5-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Series Finale

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Washington Nationals (at home).

They most recently lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 6-3.

San Francisco Giants Let Go Of 5-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Giants announced the news that they have designated Will Brennan for assignment.

Brennan had been batting .087 with two hits in 11 games.

The Giants wrote (via X): “#SFGiants roster moves: – LHP Reiver Sanmartín (#48) returned from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. – RHP Tristan Beck optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. – OF Will Brennan designated for assignment.”

Looking At Brennan

Brennan was picked in 8th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Over 280 career games, the 28-year-old is batting .263 with 220 hits, 14 home runs, 79 RBI’s, 84 runs and 19 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Brennan.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Giants on a new Minor League deal.

Social Media Reacts To Brennan News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeff Young: “It is another minor move, but committing a 40-man roster spot for Will Brennan just felt unnecessary. I won’t pull up all the names, but there were better players (Mike Tauchman) who signed around the same time as Brennan and only got minor league deals.”

Alex Pavlovic: “Lefty Reiver Sanmartin is back from rehab, Tristan Beck was optioned. Will Brennan DFA’d to clear a roster spot.”

@MichaelJ930: “Everyone tweet your favorite Will Brennan moment as a giant”

@BeeryKerrer: “Remember that day Will Brennan HAD TO START in RF 🙄.Remember that day Will Brennan HAD TO START in RF 🙄.”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are 27-41 in 68 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League West.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.