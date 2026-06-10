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San Francisco Giants Let Go Of 5-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Series Finale

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 19: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 5-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Washington Nationals (at home).

They most recently lost Tuesday’s game by a score of 6-3.

San Francisco Giants Let Go Of 5-Year MLB Player

GettyWill Brennan #7 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on May 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Giants announced the news that they have designated Will Brennan for assignment.

Brennan had been batting .087 with two hits in 11 games.

The Giants wrote (via X): “#SFGiants roster moves: – LHP Reiver Sanmartín (#48) returned from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. – RHP Tristan Beck optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. – OF Will Brennan designated for assignment.”

Looking At Brennan

GettyWill Brennan #7 of the San Francisco Giants pops out during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 16, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Brennan was picked in 8th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Over 280 career games, the 28-year-old is batting .263 with 220 hits, 14 home runs, 79 RBI’s, 84 runs and 19 stolen bases.

GettyWill Brennan #17 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after he hit a single that scored a run against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Oakland Coliseum on March 29, 2024 in Oakland, California.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Brennan.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Giants on a new Minor League deal.

Social Media Reacts To Brennan News

GettyWill Brennan #7 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeff Young: “It is another minor move, but committing a 40-man roster spot for Will Brennan just felt unnecessary. I won’t pull up all the names, but there were better players (Mike Tauchman) who signed around the same time as Brennan and only got minor league deals.”

Alex Pavlovic: “Lefty Reiver Sanmartin is back from rehab, Tristan Beck was optioned. Will Brennan DFA’d to clear a roster spot.”

@MichaelJ930: “Everyone tweet your favorite Will Brennan moment as a giant”

@BeeryKerrer: “Remember that day Will Brennan HAD TO START in RF 🙄.Remember that day Will Brennan HAD TO START in RF 🙄.”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are 27-41 in 68 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League West.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Let Go Of 5-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Series Finale

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