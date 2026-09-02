Observers React as Logan Webb Shelled in ‘Worst Start of His Career’

The San Francisco Giants are, for the most part, playing out the string of what’s been a miserable season. But while their games may not mean much, the Giants and their fans certainly want to see their foundational players finish the season well.

One of those players is Logan Webb. Entering the season, Webb was unquestionably one of baseball’s best starting pitchers. But in his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Webb struggled.

Logan Webb Had the Worst Outing of His Career

The Pirates got to Webb early and often, scoring two runs against him in the first inning. After a scoreless second inning, the first seven Pittsburgh hitters reached safely to start the third. Webb was then pulled. The next hitter, Spencer Horwitz, delivered a two-run single, with both runs being charged to Webb.

Webb’s final line was 9 runs (all earned) on 9 hits, 2 walks (plus 2 more hit-by-pitches) and 1 strikeout in just 2+ innings.

No pitcher is immune from a bad outing. That said, this was only Webb’s second start since going just 2.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing five runs (all earned) on 6 hits, with three walks and just two strikeouts.

Following the outing against Pittsburgh, Webb’s season ERA sat at 4.21. That’s well short of his career mark of 3.48, which was 3.38 before the 2026 season. And a deeper look paints a potentially more troubling picture.

Webb was the National League’s Pitcher of the Month in June, a month he finished with a 0.711 ERA and 0.605 WHIP. In starts not made in June, Webb’s 2026 ERA is 5.40 while his WHIP is 1.35. All starts count, good or bad, but a season that’s already been disappointing would look a lot worse if not for five outings.

Observers Are Concerned About Webb Going Forward

Despite being a game between two losing teams in September, Webb’s struggles against the Pirates did not go unnoticed. The same can be said for his struggles this season.

“Worst start of his career, and continued struggle so far this season. I’m super concerned, and not confident he’ll magically be himself next year. I really think we missed a window this deadline to move him for a plus package,” one Giants’ fan said on X.

“The Giants need to just shut down Logan Webb this is god awful,” another observer said.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area also wondered how much (or little) Webb will pitch for the rest of the year.

“Webb looks headed for his worst numbers since he became a full-time big league starter, and the Giants might be headed for a conversation about just how many more innings they want to put on his arm in September given their current situation and the way his last couple of weeks have gone,” Pavlovic wrote.