Insider Details the San Francisco Giants Trade Approach to Superstar Ace

The San Francisco Giants were arguably baseball’s best team back in 2021, but since that point, it’s been nothing but struggles for one of the league’s most storied franchises.

They’ve clearly tried to find their way back into contention, adding the likes of Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee and Willy Adames while swinging the blockbuster deal for Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox a year ago today. Unfortunately, whatever the team have tried simply hasn’t worked, and as of right now, they hold the second worst record in the National League at 29-43, ahead of only their NL West rival Colorado Rockies.

San Francisco Giants Consider Being Sellers at the Trade Deadline

This poor start has resulted in many expecting them to become sellers at the 2026 trade deadline, and with plenty of assets, they could be one of, if not the biggest seller in all of Major League Baseball if they continue to struggle.

That includes potentially moving the likes of Robbie Ray, Luis Arraez, Chapman or even Adames, although given their massive contracts, the latter two would be much harder to move for President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey. During his tenure in the role, the Giants legend has clearly been aggressive in wanting to upgrade this roster, but with young players like Bryce Eldridge leading the charge, it appears as though a pivot is in order, with the team potentially looking to build around their young stud for years to come.

Giants Will not be Moving Superstar ace Logan Webb

This topic and more were addressed recently by MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal, who confirmed the league wide speculation that after their struggles and their likelihood to miss out on the post-season this year, the Giants would likely gauge interest in some of their most important players. In his latest for The Athletic, that included addressing Logan Webb’s future, but according to Rosenthal, the Giants have absolutely no plans to move Webb, who has been the ace of their staff for years now.

Across his career with the Giants, Webb has been as steady as any pitcher in all of baseball, compiling a record of 74-57 with a 3.39 ERA across 1,137.2 innings of work, striking out 1,059 hitters in that time. It’s not the strikeout that’s Webb’s best weapon though, as that would be his ability to induce ground balls, as he’s become a double play specialist that has averaged six innings per start across his eight year career thus far.

While the Giants aren’t going to be a competitive team anytime soon, they clearly see Webb as the leader to a potential turnaround in the coming years, and with a contract that pays him a combined $47 million over the next two years, it’s easy to see why they don’t want to move their ace. Obviously, things could change and Webb may end up wanting out if the struggles continue, but given that he’s from the area and he’s getting paid well, it appears as of right now, neither side wants a major change.