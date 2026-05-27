Giants Get Key Logan Webb Injury Update Ahead Of Diamondbacks Game

The San Francisco Giants received a key injury update to their ace starting pitcher. Logan Webb is set to return from the 15-day IL and is scheduled to start on Friday, May 29, against the Colorado Rockies, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Webb landed on the IL with right knee bursitis earlier in the month. Subsequently, the Giants called up Trevor McDonald, who has pitched well in 4 starts.

The Giants’ ace made one rehab start in Triple-A Sacramento on May 22. He allowed one unearned run over 3 1/3 innings. Webb is also scheduled to throw a bullpen session on May 26, according to Justice Delos Santos of Mercury News.

Logan Webb This Season

The 29-year-old pitcher is not having the start he wanted in his 8th season with the Giants. After making the All-Star in each of the past two years, Webb holds a 2-4 record and a 5.06 ERA through 8 starts.

Webb will rejoin a struggling Giants’ starting rotation that includes Robbie Ray (4.60 ERA), Landen Roupp (3.30 ERA), Adrian Houser (5.30 ERA) and Tyler Mahle (6.10 ERA).

It will be interesting to see what the Giants do with Trevor McDonald. The 25-year-old pitcher has made three starts in Webb’s absence. He earned two wins in his first two starts after only giving up 3 runs to the Dodgers and 1 run to the Athletics. But he gave up 7 runs in 3 2/3 innings to the Chicago White Sox in his latest start.

What’s Next for the Giants

The Giants will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for two more games before going on a 10-game road trip. San Francisco will face the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series, the Milwaukee Brewers for a four-game series and the Chicago Cubs for three games.

The Giants are currently 22-32 and fourth in the NL West. They are 12 games back of the division-leading Dodgers and 7.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card spot.